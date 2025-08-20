Sisters step forward in faith to uplift the marginalized in India

The Franciscan Missionaries of Mary are reaching out to children living in poor areas

Inspired by their foundress, Blessed Mary of the Passion, the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary in India are dedicating their lives to the service of the poor and marginalized. In the St. Francis Region, the sisters primarily serve children, adults, and women by providing education, rescuing individuals from trafficking, supporting rehabilitation, and bringing hope and transformation to their lives.

By Sr. Sujitha Sudarvizhi, FMM

The Franciscan Missionaries of Mary were founded in 1877 by Blessed Mary of the Passion in India. She invited her sisters to be an instrument of hope, peace, joy and healing.

Today, there are almost 5,000 FMM sisters in 71 countries around the world, dedicated to education, healthcare, social justice, and pastoral care across the world.

FMM sisters serve in four regions in India, and one among them is the St. Francis Region. It includes eight north Indian states; Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh. Therefore, the region faces a variety of cultural, linguistic, and social challenges.

“Each region carries its unique challenges, and we try our best to respond to these differences,” said Sr. Bensy Maria Sangeetham who serves in the region. “We are involved in many mission activities, which help us to reach out to the marginalized and needy, especially to be a voice for the voiceless.”

Living among the people in 19 vibrant communities in St. Francis Region, the sisters walk with them and respond to their realities through compassion, education, and advocacy.

The sisters become a beacon of hope to the surrounding, and they do not act like outsiders. Instead, they are part of the people’s hopes, struggles, and dreams. This closeness makes them credible and prophetic witnesses of the Gospel.

Outreach program for education of women and children

FMM sisters have established one of the most vibrant social work centers in the region.

In the city of Trilokpuri, they have implemented Disha Kendra Outreach Program, with which they provide essential help and empowerment to surrounding slums and marginalized neighborhoods.

Sr. Bensy highlighted that the outreach program has helped women and children benefit in many ways, giving them a chance to build a better future in today’s world.

In response, the sisters began offering remedial classes and spoken English courses for both children and adults. They also started computer literacy and tailoring training for women and teenagers.

The sisters are encouraged by the positive response from the children, adults, and women, and this gives them hope to continue working towards transforming the community.

The outreach program empowers women by providing tailoring training

The results of the outreach programs were seen quickly. Some women got jobs in garment companies, while others started working for themselves after learning tailoring. The beneficiaries say that they have confidence and hope in their life to uplift the family and they remain grateful.

“Just as birds begin building their nests with hope and trust, we have begun this project with hope in our hearts and faith in God,” said Sr. Bency. “God is our foundation and strength, and we trust that He will sustain this mission by moving hearts and hands to support it and we are happy.”

Medical camps and protection from human trafficking

As part of these outreach programs the sisters also provide regular medical camps for access to healthcare, run awareness programs on child protection and prevention of human trafficking.

“We want to raise awareness on this area because trafficking is becoming common in some parts of North India and negligence of health leads to death especially among the children,” said Sr. Bency.

The outreach program provides children with the opportunity to learn computer literacy

Eucharist in the centre

The FMM was founded with a missionary heart to go to the ends of the earth, especially where Christ is least known and loved.

In the St. Francis Region, this charism is vibrantly alive. Here, mission is not confined to institutions; it unfolds in streets, homes, and marketplaces.

Inspired by the humility of St. Francis and the courage of Blessed Mary of the Passion, the sisters live simply and serve radically. Their mission is to accompany the people in loving service.

As written in their Constitution, the Eucharist is the centre of their life, “our participation in Christ’s sacrifice, prolonged in Eucharistic adoration, permeates our whole existence with praise, offering and intercession.”

Today, the FMM sisters continue to live the Eucharist every day, broken and shared for others, whether in the congested streets of Delhi or the woods of Jharkhand.

Theirs is an expression of love that uplifts the forgotten, giving others the courage to confront unjust systems and faith to recognize Christ in the broken.

The religious sisters are a reminder that Christ's love is alive and active in the world through every act of compassion.

Sisters in the field visit the poor to know more about their lives