Benedictine nuns in Sweden offer ‘a place of prayer and silence’

Religious sisters of the Benedictine Order have offered a place of prayer and silence at the Sacred Heart Convent in Omberg, Sweden, since 1997, welcoming anyone searching for a way to draw near to God.

By Mario Galgano – Omberg

Benedictine nuns have resided at Heliga Hjärtas Kloster (Sacred Heart Convent) in Sweden, since 1997, at a convent originally founded by a group of evangelical sisters. The Benedictine nuns consider themselves to be a spiritual refuge in a secular environment, welcoming all those who are searching, the weary and those who long to draw near to God.

“We want to bring Jesus into the world like Mary,” according to Sr. Katharina, Abbess of the Benedictine Monastery of Omberg.

She sums up what drives her community in a few words: a life lived in the footsteps of Christ, marked by silence, hospitality and a profound spiritual foundation. The Monastery is not centuries old but rather “young” with a special history.

The Monastery’s origins date back to the Marientöchter Evangelical Community of Sisters, a Swedish-founded community. In the 1980s, several sisters began to explore monastic tradition more closely.

“The deeper we delved, the more it became clear to us: these are our roots,” says Sr. Katharina. In 1988, the community united with the Catholic Church—a process that took almost 10 years. “We wanted to live in reconciliation and love. There should be no divisions,” she emphasizes.

In 1997, the sisters had outgrown their previous homes and moved into a newly built monastery in Heliga Hjärtas. It was a conscious decision to follow Saint Benedict’s rules.

“We visited many monasteries, especially those in Germany, to learn from the people who are already leading this life,” recalls the abbess. The sisters received special support from the monastery near Gütersloh, (Archdiocese of Paderborn), Germany, with which they still share a close relationship.

There are currently 14 nuns between the ages of 40 and 85 living at the monastery, most of whom are Swedish, with the exception of a Polish-born sister.

Their daily lives follow the Benedictine rhythm of prayer, work and communal life. “Our goal is to seek God in people, in the world, wherever we go,” says Sr. Katharina. The monastery also welcomes guests.

For many years the sisters have been running a “House of Silence,” in which they welcome individuals and small groups, often people with no religious links, who share a desire for spirituality.

“Many do not know what they are searching for, but they find something here that touches them,” notes Sr. Katharina. “People often say that come to rest and listen to prayers.”

The demand is high, greater than the monastery can accommodate. There are 18 guest rooms, three of which are cloistered and reserved for priests and religious. The monastery is intentionally small, to leave room for personal conversations and spiritual guidance.

“Many of our guests work in healthcare or education. They are exhausted and feel empty,” says Sr. Katharina. “They say, ‘here, we can talk about the important things.’ It’s a great gift.”

The Sacred Heart Convent is well-known to religious communities. Sisters from Denmark, the Netherlands, and other small monastic communities across Scandinavia visit regularly for exchanges.

The Benedictine nuns of Omberg also share a connection with the Benedictine monastery of Alexanderdorf, near Berlin, Germany, in a network of spiritual bonds that extend well beyond Sweden.

Though there are currently no novices, the hope for new vocations is strong.

Sr. Katharina remains hopeful as young women continue to show an interest in monastic life. She says that her task is to bear witness, not with grand gestures, but in simple everyday life.

“We don’t have to do great things,” she says. “All there is to do is to live with Christ and radiate Him through our lives.”