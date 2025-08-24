Shevchuk: There is great hope that the war in Ukraine will end

On the day Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day, three and a half years after the Russian invasion, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk speaks about the sufferings and hopes of the Ukrainian people. The head of the Greek Catholic Church also expresses his gratitude for international solidarity and reaffirms his total trust in God.

By Svitlana Dukhovych

Today Ukraine celebrates the 34th anniversary of its independence from the former Soviet Union. On 24 August 1991, the Ukrainian Parliament declared independence, later confirmed by a popular referendum on 1 December, when over 90% voted in favour. This turning point also reshaped the role of the Greek Catholic Church, which until 1989 had been forced underground. So explains the Major Archbishop of Kyiv-Halych, Sviatoslav Shevchuk, in an interview with Vatican News. Below is the full transcript:

Your Beatitude, how did the role of the Greek Catholic Church change after independence in 1991?

Even during its underground years under Soviet rule—and before, when no Ukrainian state truly existed—the Church was the only social structure representing the people. This was true under the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, the Austrian and Russian empires, and the Second Polish Republic. Often the Church was the only voice defending Ukrainians, taking on roles usually reserved for the state in safeguarding citizens’ rights. The Greek Catholic Church always supported the people’s longing for a state of their own, not least so civic responsibilities it had long shouldered could finally be entrusted to a government.

The Church played a decisive role during the Soviet collapse and the birth of an independent Ukraine. It continued to embody Catholic social teaching: defending human dignity, promoting responsibility, serving the common good, and fostering identity. In the 1990s, the Ukrainian Church was key to transforming society from post-Soviet and post-colonial into democratic. It truly served as Mater et Magistra—mother, teacher, and guide to its people.

This year’s Independence Day also marks three and a half years of full-scale war. How has this experience shaped the Church?

There are many lessons still to be absorbed, but some are already clear. First, we have seen the emergence of a new civic and political society. My predecessor, Lubomyr Husar, said Ukraine’s divisions were never about language, ethnicity, or denomination—they were between those who love Ukraine and those who do not. The war has made this unmistakable.

Another important development is Ukraine’s inclusive identity. Today, being Ukrainian is not only about ethnicity, culture, or language, but about defending an independent Ukraine. Jews, Muslims of many backgrounds, Russians, Poles, Hungarians, Greeks—everyone who lives here and defends the country forms part of this Ukrainian identity. No one says, nor ever will say, “Ukraine only for Ukrainians.” No one needs to fight for minority rights—they are naturally respected.

This inclusiveness is reflected in the Churches’ humanitarian and social work: aid is offered to all, without asking who belongs to which Church or nation. Such solidarity, rooted in Christian identity, now extends to everyone and is the secret of Ukraine’s resilience. History shows peoples grow united in common trials, and this war is such a trial. Russian missiles do not distinguish between Orthodox or Catholics, Christians, Muslims or Jews. All are wounded alike, all need healing. Through tragedy, Ukraine is growing in unity, and Independence Day is now felt as a celebration of national unity and a common project: rebuilding a stronger, more clearly defined, truly European Ukraine.

What do you make of recent international efforts to end the war?

I echo the thoughts of the people: there is great hope that these international efforts, even at the highest levels, may bring an end to this blind and senseless war. And “senseless” is exactly the right word. For Ukrainians, defending ourselves is a matter of life and death. But alongside military defence, diplomatic and economic efforts strengthen our ability to resist.

Ordinary people see something unprecedented: since the war began, never has there been such strong international pressure on Russia to stop killing Ukrainians. Just last week, all European leaders joined our president in Washington to support Ukraine’s security guarantees. This shows they see Ukraine as part of Europe culturally and economically. In the future, Ukraine would ensure the safety of Europe’s borders. Ukraine is already part of Europe’s reality, and today the future of a united Europe is being decided here.

This is the Jubilee Year of Hope. What hope does the Church bring in such a dark time?

Alongside human efforts, we Christians always add what is central to our identity: prayer and trust in God. We do not rely only on human strength. We see that the Lord’s power is manifesting itself in this wounded people—that is both the foundation and object of Christian hope. We hope in God, and those who hope in Him will never be disappointed. This hope is stronger than any treaty or agreement. That is why Ukraine prays.

Faith renews our strength, above all our ability to do good. As Husar said: when we do good, we are strong. Anyone wanting to test their strength today can do so by serving those in need, their people, their nation. Doing good overcomes fatigue, restores the inner strength—human and Christian—that we carry within us. This is why, beyond all human efforts, Ukrainians add Christian hope, which never fails.

Would you like to add anything else?

I want to thank, first of all, the peoples of Europe, who increasingly recognise that what happens in Ukraine today directly affects their societies, their Churches, and their projects for a peaceful, secure, and prosperous Europe. I thank Christians in Europe and around the world for the immense solidarity we feel from local Churches everywhere. Recently we received letters from the Brazilian Bishops’ Conference and from non-Catholic Churches, especially Orthodox and Protestant.

I thank all Christians, and all men and women of goodwill, who show their support in concrete and tangible ways—through humanitarian projects for Ukraine and, in time, for rebuilding our country. Above all, we are grateful for prayers, because prayer is a tremendous power that keeps us alive and sustains us in these dramatic conditions.