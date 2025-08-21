Italy's Bishops welcome Pope's Day of Prayer and Fasting for Peace

Rome's Vicar General, Cardinal Baldo Reina, and the Bishops of Italy join in Pope Leo XIV's invitation for all faithful to live Friday, August 22, in fasting and prayer, imploring the Lord to grant us peace and justice and to wipe the tears of those who suffer due to ongoing conflicts.”

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

The Vicar General of His Holiness for the Diocese of Rome and the Bishops of Italy are welcoming Pope Leo XIV's appeal to join in prayer and fasting tomorrow, Friday, 22 June.

The Holy Father invited the faithful to unite in prayer and fasting on 22 August for peace at his Wednesday General Audience, while recalling the upcoming liturgical commemoration of the Queenship of the Blessed Virgin Mary, celebrated on Friday.

Announcing the Day, the Holy Father recalled that “Mary is the Mother of the faithful here on earth and is remembered as the Queen of Peace,” and hence, as the world continues to be plagued by war, the Pope urged all the faithful to take part in "a day of prayer and fasting" for all those who suffer because of war, "imploring the Lord to grant us peace and justice, and to wipe away the tears of those who suffer because of ongoing armed conflicts."

"May Mary, Queen of Peace," he prayed, "intercede so that peoples may find the path of peace."

Cardinal Vicar calls for participation

In a statement, Rome's Cardinal Vicar, Baldo Reina, expressed, our Diocese welcomes this appeal and extends it to all the faithful.

"In a time marked by conflicts and violence," he said, "we entrust with confidence to the Holy Virgin the tears of the suffering, the pain of the innocent, and the hope of all those who long for justice and reconciliation."

Thus, the Cardinal invited, "I therefore invite every community, parish, family, and individual believer to participate in this day: may fasting, lived with simplicity and faith and nourished by prayer, become a sign of our communion and an offering of peace."

"May the Lord, Prince of Peace," Cardinal Reina concluded," make us builders of harmony and hope among peoples. And may Mary, Queen of Peace—whom the Church remembers precisely on this day—intercede for us and accompany humanity on its journey toward reconciliation and unity."

Italy's Bishops respond to Pope's Day of Fasting and Prayer

Moreover, the Church in Italy is responding to the Pope's appeal.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI), said on Wednesday, “We join the heartfelt appeal of the Holy Father: the persistence of situations of violence, hatred, and death compels us to intensify our prayer for a peace that is unarmed and disarming, imploring the Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of Peace, to remove from every people the horror of war and to enlighten the minds of those with political and diplomatic responsibilities.”

He recalled that “peace is not a spiritual utopia: it is a humble path, made of daily gestures, interwoven with patience and courage, listening and action. And it demands today, more than ever, our vigilant and generative presence.”

During yesterday's Audience, Pope Leo also prayed in a special way for peace when greeting Polish-speaking faithful making a pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Częstochowa at Jasna Góra, who were attending the audience.



“I ask you", he said, "to include in your intentions the supplication for the gift of peace – a peace that is disarmed and disarming – for the whole world, especially for Ukraine and the Middle East."

Francesca Merlo contributed to this report