Missionaries, prophets, guides: Women’s pilgrimage to Poland’s Piekary Shrine

Participants in the women’s and girls’ pilgrimage to the Marian sanctuary in Piekary Śląskie. (Photo: Roman Koszowski / Foto Gość)

As tens of thousands of women make an annual Marian pilgrimage, the Apostolic Nuncio to Poland urges Catholics to ensure that their lives embody the face and love of God.

By Fr. Rafał Skitek & Wojciech Rogacin

“Make sure that the face of God is always visible in the lives of all those you love and encounter!” urged the Apostolic Nuncio to Poland, Archbishop Antonio Guido Filipazzi.

The Archbishop was addressing tens of thousands of women and girls at the annual pilgrimage to Piekary Śląskie, a Marian sanctuary in Silesia, on Sunday, August 17.

The pilgrimage drew women and girls from across Poland and abroad, many of whom wore folk costumes or professional uniforms.

This year marked the centenary of the Archdiocese of Katowice and the 100th anniversary of the coronation of the miraculous image of Our Lady of Piekary, also known as the Shrine of Our Lady of Justice and Social Love.

Pope Leo XIV greeted participants in the pilgrimage after the Sunday Angelus in Castel Gandolfo.

The Pope called it “a great pilgrimage” and bestowed his blessing on the pilgrims.

The liturgy was presided over by Apostolic Nuncio Antonio Guido Filipazzi. (Photo: Roman Koszowski / Foto Gość) (© Roman Koszowski / © Gość)

Archbishop Filipazzi urged the pilgrims to pray for the Holy Father and reminded them that Mary is a teacher of hope.

He encouraged participants to be “missionaries of Christian hope” for their families, friends, and communities, ensuring that God’s presence is visible in daily life.

Bishop Marek Szkudło, Auxiliary Bishop of Katowice, highlighted the often unseen contributions of women to society, referring to them as “prophets of truth and love” and “tender yet strong guides.”

He encouraged women to speak out, care for others, and make their hearts a place where the world regains peace—not through force, but through presence.

Thousands of pilgrims took part dressed in traditional outfits (Photo: Roman Koszowski / Foto Gość)