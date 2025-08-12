Pittsburgh Bishop: Comfort for the hurting after Steel Works explosion

Bishop Mark Eckman of the US city of Pittsburgh prays for the consolation of those affected by the deadly explosions at the Clairton Coke Works, and reflects that "at times like this, our faith calls us to stand together in compassion, in prayer, and in care for one another."

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"At times like this, our faith calls us to stand together in compassion, in prayer, and in care for one another."

Bishop Mark Eckman, Diocese of Pittsburgh, expressed this in a statement in the wake of the explosion at US Steel's Clairton Coke Works plant in Clairton, Pennsylvania, on August 11, 2025, located 15 miles outside the city of Pittsburgh.

According to officials, at least one person died and dozens were wounded in the blast, which Pennsylvania's Governor Josh Shapiro wrote in a post on X involved "multiple explosions."

In the message, the Bishop said it is "with a heavy heart" that he joins his neighbors in mourning after the tragic explosions.

"My deepest prayers are with the person who has died, with those who are injured, and with the workers who are still missing," he said, while adding he prays especially for their families, friends, co-workers, and "all who are carrying heavy worry in their hearts."

​

Moreover, Bishop Eckman offered words of thanks for the courage of the first responders, medical teams, and all "who are working tirelessly to bring help and hope in this difficult moment."



The Bishop of Pittsburgh concluded by praying, "May our parish communities be places of comfort for those who are hurting, and may the Lord grant peace to the one who has died, strength to those who mourn, and safety to all who serve."

“May our parish communities be places of comfort for those who are hurting, and may the Lord grant peace to the one who has died, strength to those who mourn, and safety to all who serve.”

Explosion at US Steel's Clairton Coke Works plant in Clairton, Pennsylvania