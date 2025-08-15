Kuwait: Our Lady of Arabia elevated to minor basilica

The Church of Our Lady of Arabia in Kuwait has been elevated to the status of a Minor Basilica, with Bishop Aldo Berardi calling it “the first of its kind on the Arabian Peninsula."

By Roberto Paglialonga

Speaking by phone with Vatican News, Bishop Aldo Berardi, O.SS.T., Apostolic Vicar of Northern Arabia, shares his joy over the elevation of the Church of Our Lady of Arabia, located in Ahmadi, Kuwait, to the rank of Minor Basilica by a decree promulgated on June 28 by the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

The honour recognizes the historical, religious, and pastoral importance that is now officially acknowledged for the first church in the country situated on the shores of the Gulf.

“It is an old parish, now under the jurisdiction of the Apostolic Vicariate,” said Bishop Berardi, “but it arose through the initiative of the Carmelites in 1948 and was then built (by the Kuwait Oil Company) for those who came to work in the oil industry: two years ago we celebrated its 75th anniversary.”

Church of great spiritual and pastoral significance

He called it a church of great spiritual meaning, because “here all migrants and those who have come to live and work in the country have been able, and can still, practice their faith under the protection of Our Lady.”

The church, moreover, houses the statue of Our Lady of Arabia—originally dedicated to Our Lady of Mount Carmel—which in 1949 received the blessing of Pope Pius XII in Rome and was crowned in 2011 by Cardinal Antonio Cañizares Llovera on behalf of Pope Benedict XVI.

“It is therefore a shrine of great devotion,” he said, highlighting its deep historical roots. “The acceptance that here, in a predominantly Muslim region where such representations are forbidden, there is the presence of a Marian statue. I find this profoundly meaningful.”

Bishop Aldo Berardi

The first “minor basilica” of the Gulf

Our Lady of Arabia is thus the first Minor Basilica in the Gulf region.

“We thank all those who contributed to obtaining this recognition—from the local authorities to those who were involved in the construction of the building and the community many years ago, to the religious orders that have long been active here, keeping this devotion alive, to the apostolic vicars of Kuwait and Northern Arabia, and of course to the Holy See,” said Bishop Berardi. “This church is a ‘flower’ in the area: even during the war between Iraq and Kuwait, the statue of Our Lady remained as guardian of that small church and protector for all those who could not flee at that time.”

Today she is the patroness of the Gulf, that is, of both the northern and southern vicariates; her solemnity falls on the Second Sunday in Ordinary Time.

An image of Our Lady of Arabia stands next to the church (Copyright (c) 2024 demesafrankc/Shutterstock. No use without permission.)

A “young and living” faith of two million Catholics

The Northern Vicariate, whose jurisdiction extends to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait, includes a community of people from all over the world, especially the Philippines and India, but also from many countries in Africa and Europe—migrants who, for the most part, come for work.

“There are Christians of every rite; we can truly say we are an expression of the universal Church. All the communities are deeply attached to their language—in which they celebrate—and to their rites,” Bishop Berardi continued. “We are a good number for the region: two million Catholics throughout the Northern Vicariate (plus another million in the Southern Vicariate). Almost all are foreigners, but there are also several locals; there are even some Kuwaitis by origin who have obtained citizenship. In short, ours is a living, young, devout community.”

Celebrations of the Jubilee of young people

Many young people come from the Gulf region to celebrate the Jubilee of Youth at the end of July and beginning of August.

“For them it was a chance to experience firsthand the devotion of the whole Church gathered together,” said the Bishop. “A moment of grace and sharing to which they may not always be accustomed, because—even though we have freedom of worship in our churches—here we must respect certain limits on the public expression of faith.”

For this reason, he said, “being and walking together with young people from all over the world was very important for them. They were able to be strengthened in faith, pause in prayer at the places of the martyrs, take part in the Eucharistic celebration in the historic Basilica of San Crisogono, and on the esplanade of Tor Vergata experience the vigil and Mass with the Pope.”

The young people then returned home and are already at work preparing for the next World Youth Day in South Korea in 2027.

Marian devotion and catechism for children

“Within—and with the utmost respect for—the boundaries permitted to us, we also manage to organize small activities of assistance and support, especially for workers who encounter difficulties,” he said. “Then there are the movement groups, such as the Charismatics, who have a very strong presence; Marian communities; and members of religious orders. Everything revolves around three pillars: Mass, Eucharistic adoration, and devotion to Mary, which accompany the times dedicated to children’s catechism and the formation of lay ministers.”

Decree conferring the title

The decree of elevation (No. 18/25), explained a note from the Apostolic Vicariate, follows a formal request submitted by Bishop Berardi, who from the outset recognized the unique, leading role of the church in the spiritual life of Catholic faithful in Kuwait and throughout the Arabian Peninsula.

It is also the fruit of the pastoral work of the clergy and the parish council of Our Lady of Arabia in Ahmadi. Capuchin Father Roswin Redento Agnelo Pires and his team helped prepare the necessary documentation, which was crucial to the outcome.

The title of minor basilica, the statement added, is conferred by the Holy Father on churches of special importance in liturgical and pastoral life that stand out for their historical, spiritual, and architectural value.

Minor basilica’s enjoy a special bond with the See of Rome and the Pope. Among its privileges are the right to display the papal emblem of the crossed keys on its furnishings and banners, and to carry the ombrellino (the red-and-gold umbrella once used to shield the Pope from the sun) and the tintinnabulum (a bell mounted on a pole that signals the Pope’s arrival).

“Recognition by the Holy See,” Bishop Berardi concluded, “is not only a great honor for our Vicariate, but also a profound affirmation of the living faith of our people on the Arabian Peninsula.”

The date of the solemn celebration of the proclamation of the minor basilica will be announced soon.