Africa’s Catholic Bishops discuss 2025-2050 pastoral vision

SECAM, the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar, officially opens its 20th Plenary Assembly in Kigali, Rwanda. The event brings together not only bishops from all over the country, but also the Rwandan Prime Minister and representatives from other continents—Asia, Latin America, North America, and Europe

By Paul Samasumo – Kigali

Over 250 Catholic bishops representing various episcopal conferences across Africa are attending the SECAM Plenary Assembly.

Day One began with Holy Mass celebrated by Cardinal Peter Turkson at Kigali’s Regina Pacis Parish. Known for its warm hospitality, the Regina Pacis Catholic Parish caters to a diverse community and offers Masses in Kinyarwanda, English, and French.

Why SECAM?

Later, during a plenary session held at the renowned Kigali Convention Centre, the Bishops were reminded of SECAM’s purpose. The session aimed to reaffirm why the continental association of Bishops exists and to familiarize ‘younger bishops’ with SECAM’s raison d'être. The presentation was led by Ghana’s Archbishop of Cape Coast, Gabriel Charles Palmer-Buckle.

Archbishop Palmer-Buckle took the assembly through a reflection on SECAM’s history, sharing statistics, quotes from previous plenaries, and relevant Church documents. In the end, the Bishops were agreed that, as the world changes rapidly, they are better served working together to face the common pastoral challenges facing the Church in Africa.

The bishops gathered in Kigali, Rwanda's capital city

Africa at a Crossroads

The Church and government of Rwanda have spared no effort to ensure the success of the SECAM Plenary. Rwanda's Prime Minister, Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva, addressed the assembly on its first day. He praised the Bishops for choosing Rwanda as the host country and commended the African Church for being a reliable partner of many governments—especially in social services, education, and health.

“Africa is at a crossroads,” the Prime Minister stated. “The wounds of the past are still healing, and new global pressures are emerging. But within these challenges lie a unique opportunity for renewal. The Church in Africa, as a voice of conscience, has a vital role to play in inspiring ethical leadership, promoting dignity, and reinforcing the moral compass of our nations,” he said.

Cardinal Ambongo said 'Christ walks with Africa'

Ambongo – Christ walks with Africa

Opening the plenary, SECAM President Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, the Archbishop of Kinshasa, made a passionate call for an end to the ongoing armed conflicts on the continent.

The Kinshasa prelate added: “The theme of this Plenary Assembly: ‘Christ, Source of Hope, Reconciliation, and Peace’ deeply touches the soul of our continent. In a world fractured by wars, poverty, forced displacements, and ecological crises, we turn our gaze to Christ, who is the living source of healing and renewal. It is He who walks with Africa in its wounds, who reconciles divided hearts, and who offers hope where despair threatens. As disciples, we are called to become artisans of peace, prophets of hope, and instruments of reconciliation. This is not only a theological conviction but a pastoral urgency. The Church in Africa must be a sign and sacrament of unity, justice, and lasting peace."

Similarly, Archbishop Arnaldo Sanchez Catalan, Apostolic Nuncio to Rwanda, encouraged continued peace initiatives between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, especially regarding the conflict in eastern Congo. “There are high hopes for genuine, lasting peace. Many attempts have been made in the past,” he said. “We pray that this time, peace talks and agreements will hold and bring about lasting peace.”

World’s Bishops in solidarity with Africa

Also in attendance at the SECAM Plenary was curial Cardinal Michael Czerny, Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He suggested practical ways the Church in Africa could collaborate with the Dicastery.

Representatives from other continents—Asia, Latin America, North America, and Europe—also spoke at the gathering and offered solidarity messages. Numerous faith-based partner organisations from around the world are participating, making this a packed plenary assembly both in numbers and activities.

