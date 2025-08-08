Indonesian Bishops urge firm action to protect religious freedom

The Catholic Bishops of Indonesia urge the government in Jakarta to act firmly against all forms of intolerance, especially when accompanied by violence, following a series of recent attacks on Christian places of worship and institutions.

By Vatican News

The Catholic Bishops of Indonesia have called on the central government in Jakarta to act decisively against all forms of intolerance, particularly when accompanied by violence, which, they stressed, constitutes a criminal offence.

As reported by the Vatican's Fides News Agency, the Bishops urged that “no one should go unpunished if they commit anarchic acts, especially if they target prayer and worship activities in any part of Indonesia.”

Their appeal, presented during a press conference at the Bishops’ Conference headquarters, comes in the wake of several recent attacks against places of worship and institutions linked to Christian communities. It was signed not only by Catholic leaders, but also by the Supreme Council for the Confucian Religion (MATAKIN), and by Buddhist and Protestant representatives, reflecting a united stand among Indonesia’s faith communities.

The joint statement recalls that freedom of religion and worship is enshrined in Indonesia’s 1945 Constitution and guaranteed under Articles 28 and 29. It therefore affirms the duty of the State, through law enforcement and local authorities, to “intervene firmly” to ensure such episodes are not repeated.

Recent incidents include the destruction of several Christian places of worship and a raid on a Protestant school. The appeal calls on law enforcement and judicial authorities to both prevent and thoroughly investigate every act of violence, refusal, obstruction, or destruction of places used for prayer.

For the signatories, safeguarding religious freedom requires the commitment of all: government institutions, the Forum for Religious Harmony (FKUB), and society at large. They insist that places of worship must always remain “spaces of peace, security, and dignity,” and urge religious leaders to encourage their faithful not to be provoked by divisive rhetoric, but to live their faith in peace, harmony, and tolerance.

“Each episode of aggression, prohibition, or disruption of prayer is a serious blow to the construction of tolerance and peaceful coexistence,” the statement concludes. “Any act of intimidation, violence, or unilateral restriction of religious activities violates the law and undermines the fundamental values of life together as citizens of the same nation.”