India’s March for Life unites faiths to defend voiceless lives of the unborn

Thousands join India’s March for Life in Bangalore, holding banners and placards to stand for the dignity of every human life

The 4th National March for Life brought people from across India and from different faith traditions together in Bangalore to affirm the value of human life at every stage.

By Agnel Maria – Bangalore

The 4th National March for Life, hosted by Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore, Vice President of the CCBI, drew delegates from across India.

The march brought together Christians of various denominations, Muslim leaders, Sikh representatives, and members of other communities in a united commitment to defend life, held in Bangalore on August 9, 2025.

A pro-life exhibition was also organised at the venue, showcasing educational materials, testimonies, and creative displays highlighting the dignity of life and the need to protect it at every stage.

Participants in attendance

The march brought together a diverse group of leaders from the Church and wider society. Among them was Syro-Malabar Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, Archbishop of Trichur and President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), whose leadership in national Church affairs has been instrumental in promoting unity among dioceses.

Archbishop Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bangalore and Vice President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), welcomed the gathering to his host city, highlighting Bangalore’s role as a meeting point for people of many cultures and faiths.

Faith leaders from various communities march together in a united stand for life

Archbishop Francis Kalist, Archbishop of Pondicherry-Cuddalore, attended in his capacity as Episcopal Advisor to CHARIS India and CBCI In-charge for Pro-Life, bringing with him years of pastoral commitment to the cause of life.

From the laity, Cyril John, a member of CHARIS International, offered his perspective on the importance of charismatic renewal in strengthening the Church’s mission.

Victor Joans, Coordinator of CHARIS India, played a key role in mobilising participation from across the country.

Sr. Paulina Melite MSMI, CHARIS India Pro-Life Coordinator, was recognised for her ongoing outreach to women and families in vulnerable situations.

Ajin Joseph, CHARIS Asia Youth Coordinator and CCBI Youth Commission member, not only helped coordinate the youth presence at the march but also composed the official March for Life theme song, giving the event its musical identity.

Leaders from Muslim and Sikh communities, pastors from various Christian denominations, and representatives from multiple civil society organisations also took part, underlining the shared commitment across religious and social boundaries to the defence of life.

Archbishop Kalist’s appeal

In his address, Archbishop Kalist emphasised that protecting life is not a matter bound by religion but a responsibility rooted in our shared humanity.

He reminded those gathered in Bangalore that every person, regardless of background or belief, has the same dignity and worth from conception to natural death.

The Archbishop called for coordinated efforts between bishops, priests, religious communities, educators, and the faithful to promote a “culture of life.”

He encouraged the use of formation programmes such as CHARIS India’s Flesh & Bones and Vita, which present the Church’s teaching on life, marriage, and family. Such formation, he said, is essential to restoring the sanctity of family life, and in turn, the strength of priesthood and religious life.

He called on society to listen to the “silent cry” of unborn children, who are deprived of their right to live before they can speak for themselves. He also highlighted the need to safeguard the elderly, the sick, and the vulnerable against pressures toward euthanasia and neglect.

The Archbishop urged communities to work together so that life is cherished and defended at all stages.

A call to the laity

Archbishop Kalist underlined the crucial role of lay people in the pro-life mission. He explained that the March for Life itself began because lay faithful brought the concerns of families to him, which led the Bishops’ Conferences to approve it as an annual event, hosted by a different diocese each year.

He encouraged the laity to work alongside clergy in what he called being “fishers of families,” reaching out to couples, parents, and young people so that respect for life becomes a shared value in homes and communities.

Recalling the recently concluded Jubilee Year of Youth, he noted how the year had stirred a renewed sense of purpose among young Catholics across the country. He said the same energy and openness to mission should now be directed toward protecting life in all its forms.

“The Jubilee reminded our youth that their faith has a place in public life,” he said. “Now is the time to put that conviction into action, especially in defending those who cannot defend themselves.”

Thousands of the faithful took part in the 4th National March for Life in Bangalore

Beyond boundaries

The multi-faith participation in the March for Life sent a clear message: the protection of human life is not a cause limited to one religion. It is a shared moral responsibility that unites people across beliefs.

The presence of leaders from Muslim, Sikh, and other communities reflected a growing awareness that the threats to life, starting from abortion to human trafficking, require united action.

As the day concluded, participants left with a renewed commitment to defend the most vulnerable.

Archbishop Kalist announced that Archbishop George Antonysamy of Chennai will host the next National March for Life on August 9, 2026, continuing the mission to unite people of all faiths in protecting life.