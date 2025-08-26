Greek and Latin Patriarchs of Jerusalem: 'Time to end the cycle of violence'

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa (C) and Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilos III, visit the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza City

Following the Israeli government’s approved plan to take control of Gaza, the Greek Orthodox and Latin Patriarchates of Jerusalem call for an end to the war, stressing “there has been enough destruction” and highlighting the need for "families on all sides—who have suffered for far too long” to be able to start healing.

By Kielce Gussie

After the Israeli government announced its security cabinet approved a plan to take control of Gaza City, the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate and the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem have issued a joint statement, with the first line taken from Proverbs 12:28: “In the path of righteousness there is life, and in its pathway there is no death.”

“The gates of hell will open”

The statement recounts the events of recent days as a large-scale military mobilization and preparations for an offensive are at the forefront of everyone's minds.

Moreover, reports state the people of Gaza City—where nearly one million civilians, including the Christian community, live—are supposed to be evacuated and moved to the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

For the entirety of the war, the Greek Orthodox compound of St. Porphyrius and the Latin compound of the Holy Family have served as safe places for hundreds of civilians seeking a refuge from the violence. (AFP or licensors)

“At the time of this statement, evacuation orders have already been issued for several neighborhoods in Gaza City.” Heavy bombing continues as the death toll and destruction only grow.

The statement points out that an earlier warning from the Israeli government—that “the gates of hell will open”—appears to be becoming the reality.

The Patriarchates stress that this warning was “not merely a threat—it is a reality already underway.” The Israeli government’s declared intentions, past military operations in Gaza, and the reports from the ground are evidence of this.

What are we supposed to do?

For the entirety of the war, the Greek Orthodox compound of St. Porphyrius and the Latin compound of the Holy Family Catholic Church have served as safe places for hundreds of civilians seeking a refuge from the violence.

The statement continues by highlighting that the Latin compound provides shelter for people with disabilities, who are cared for by the Missionaries of Charity Sisters.

Aftermath of an Israeli strike on the Church of the Holy Family, in Gaza City

But now, all residents in Gaza City—including those who have been displaced—have a choice to make. Do they remain in the city, or do they evacuate?

The Latin and Greek Patriarchates say that “leaving Gaza City and attempting to flee south would, for many, be a death sentence,” as they are weak and malnourished.

That is why the priests and religious sisters have decided to stay and care for those who will also choose to remain in Gaza City.

This is not the right path

What will happen to the Christian community and the entire population of Gaza is unclear, the statement notes. So, it reiterates what has already been said: “There can be no future built on imprisonment, forced displacement of Palestinians, or vengeance.”





The Greek and Latin Patriarchates underline the words which Pope Leo XIV spoke just a few days prior to the Chagos Refugee Group.

“All peoples, even the smallest and weakest, must be respected by the powerful in their identity and their rights—especially the right to live in their own lands. No one has the right to force them into exile," said the Pope.

As more than half a million people in Gaza are facing famine and over 60,000 people have been killed since October 2023, the two Patriarchates issue a clear and direct statement: “This is not the right path. There is no justification for the deliberate and forced displacement of civilians.”

“It is time to end this cycle of violence, to end the war, and to prioritize the common good,” the joint statement continues.

Both sides have experienced destruction, it says, in the land and people’s lives. The Latin and Greek Patriarchates call for the opportunity for families on all sides—“who have suffered for far too long”—to be able to start moving towards healing.

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa and Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilos III visit the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza City (AFP or licensors)

With a sense of urgency, the statement calls “on the international community to act to end this senseless and devastating war, and to ensure that the missing and the Israeli hostages can safely return home.”

The Patriarchates close with a prayer that the hearts of all mankind will be transformed and that we may all walk on the path of justice and life—“for Gaza, and for all the Holy Land.”