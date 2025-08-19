Fr. Romanelli: Gaza parish area not under evacuation order

A view of the top of the damaged Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza (AFP or licensors)

Fr. Gabriel Romanelli, parish priest of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza, tells Vatican Media that the parish neighborhood in Gaza City is not under an evacuation order, reiterating his invitation to pray for peace.

By Vatican News

“There has been NO order of evacuation in this area of our neighborhood. Our area is in the Old City of Gaza, within the larger neighborhood of Zeytoun.”

Fr. Gabriel Romanelli, IVE, parish priest of the Holy Family Parish in Gaza, made that declaration to Vatican Media on Tuesday, August 19.

“The area is dangerous. Bombings can be heard night and day. Some far away, others closer. At times, even shrapnel arrives,” said Fr. Romanelli.

“Unfortunately, the war continues. And, with the war, every day more dead, wounded, and destruction are added... and the needs of every kind for the entire civilian population of Gaza grow,” he continued.

“We are well, thanks be to God,” concluded Fr. Romanelli. “We continue to pray for peace.”

Several hundred people have taken refuge at the only Catholic Church in Gaza since the outbreak of the war on October 7, 2023.

A tank round struck the church on July 17, killing three people and injuring several others, including Fr. Romanelli, whose leg was slightly wounded.

In the wake of that incident, Pope Leo XIV prayed for the victims by name, calling for an end to the “barbarism of war” and expressing his hopes for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.