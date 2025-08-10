Church in Haiti appeals for stop to bloodshed, impunity and fear

Following the kidnapping of nine people in Haiti over the past week, the Archdiocese of the capital strongly condemns the incident and "the failure of the state and of society that is losing its sensitivity for life." It calls on the people "to raise their voices, unite in prayer and take measures to reject this climate of dehumanisation."

By Sara Costantini



The kidnapping of nine individuals, including an Irish missionary and a child with disabilities, is being described as “a new act of barbarity,” a “shameful act,” and an expression of a “moral collapse” engulfing all of Haitian society. This is the denunciation issued by the Archdiocese of Port-au-Prince in a statement condemning what took place on Sunday, August 3rd, at the Sainte-Hélène Orphanage in Kenscoff, southeast of the capital. The Church is therefore appealing both to the faithful, called to respond with prayer and concrete humanitarian help, and to the institutions to ensure order, security, and justice.

Read also 06/08/2025 Irish missionary among group kidnapped in Haiti Concern is deepening for the plight of an Irish missionary and eight other people including a child, who have been kidnapped by gunmen in Haiti.

Violence, an attack on society

The Archdiocese describes the kidnapping as “an attack on the noblest aspects of society”: selfless care for others, protection of childhood innocence, and faith embodied in works of mercy. For the Church in the capital, this violence affects not only the victims directly involved, but also undermines the very foundations of civil coexistence and human dignity.

The statement expresses “deep sadness” and “great indignation,” emphasizing how such crimes reveal “the failure of the State and of a society that is losing its sensitivity to life.” It is a cry of alarm at the worsening climate of impunity, where “the unimaginable becomes routine,” and “places dedicated to care, education, refuge, and hope are becoming targets.”

Bishops appeal for responsibility

The Church continues to denounce the gravity of the situation, making a concrete appeal to the entire community, inviting “all the faithful, all people of goodwill to raise their voices, unite in prayer, and take measures to reject this climate of dehumanization.” It also urges civil, military, and police authorities to “take responsibility,” ensure public safety, and secure the immediate release of the kidnapped individuals. The message states clearly that the future of Haiti cannot be built “on bloodshed, impunity, and fear,” and “the time has come to say together: enough! And to act.”

Indifference and the humanitarian crisis

Finally, the Church warns against “falling into indifference and internal disputes,” as this would lead to becoming “insensitive to the suffering of the victims” and thus “complicit in the slow but certain destruction of the country.” According to a report published by the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti, at least 185 kidnappings were recorded between April and June. The report describes the human rights situation as “extremely concerning” in this island nation, mired in a prolonged socio-political crisis that has so far resulted in thousands of deaths and millions of displaced people.