Caritas calls for combatting global violence on World Humanitarian Day

As World Humanitarian Day is observed globally today, August 19th, Caritas Internationalis, the humanitarian arm of the Catholic Church, is calling on those with the power to end violence worldwide to do so and to protect each human life.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Caritas Internationalis is calling on those with the power to end violence worldwide to do so, and recognise the intrinsic dignity and value of every human life.

In a statement for the global observance of World Humanitarian Day on August 19th, the humanitarian action arm of the Catholic Church around the world expressed this, reaffirming its commitment "to amplify the voices of religious leaders and people of faith appalled by the atrocities perpetrated in Gaza, Sudan, South Sudan, Ukraine, Myanmar and other conflict zones."

A common plea

Moreover, Caritas said it joins humanitarian agencies around the world in commemorating those who have lost their lives in delivering life-saving aid amid humanitarian crises and in calling on governments to tackle the impunity for attacks on civilians and humanitarian aid workers.

Present in over 162 countries and territories, Caritas has extensive experience of the risks faced by frontline emergency responders in conflict zones.

In many countries where all other agencies have withdrawn, the local Church is always present, providing aid and protection.

Unprecedented dangers for aid workers

Aid workers, Caritas Internationalis decried, are facing unprecedented dangers.

In 2024 alone, more than 380 aid workers were killed in 20 countries while carrying out their vital missions.

This trend shows no signs of abating and 2025 promises to be even worse, with reports indicating that 128 people across 17 countries were killed in the first five months of the year.

Remembering the fallen

On this occasion, Caritas Internationalis also recalled lives of colleagues killed in recent years, naming Viola Al Amash and Issam Abedrabbo of Caritas Jerusalem and other Caritas colleagues who died in Mariupol, Ukraine, and Niger.

The statement concludes by saying today is a day to remember, mourn and pray, but above all, "we demand – clearly and without hesitation – the protection of those who commit their lives to serving others. Their memory compels us not only to honour them, but to act."