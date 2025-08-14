Bishops of Uruguay respond to preliminary bill approving euthanasia

The Episcopal Conference of Uruguay expresses their sadness over the news of a preliminary bill - entitled the Dignified Death Law - which would allow euthanasia, and which now moves to the Senate for approval.

By Kielce Gussie

Uruguay’s lower house, the Chamber of Representatives, has passed a bill approving euthanasia in the country. After eight years of debate, the bill, named the Dignified Death Law, legalized euthanasia for people facing terminal illness.

The Episcopal Conference of Uruguay (CEU) issued a statement following the decision on 13 August. Recalling what they had stated in their document, “Facing the End of Life with Love” dated 4 April this year, the bishops expressed their sadness at the news of the bill.

The document cited Uruguayan Law which states “nor is it ethically acceptable to cause the death of a patient…active euthanasia, understood as 'the action or omission that accelerates or causes the death of a patient, is contrary to the ethics of the profession.'”

The Uruguayan House of Representatives debating the 'Dignified Death' bill, which aims to legalize euthanasia in the country (ANSA)

Continuing to reference Uruguayan law, the bishops reiterated their support for palliative care “that supports and accompanies patients with dignity.” They highlighted that the law clearly says, “killing a patient is unethical, even to spare them pain and suffering, even if they expressly request it.”

The CEU’s statement offered gratitude to everyone in the country that continues to work for the “culture of care, respect for the gift of life, and support for those who, due to their illness, are in a vulnerable situation.”

An amended bill of death

The Dignified Death Law was approved by 64 of the 93 legislators who were present for the vote in the house. It gives access to assisted suicide to people with terminal, incurable, and irreversible illnesses, if they “provide express and repeated consent.”

After passing in the country’s lower house, the bill is now set to move to the Senate. President Yamandú Orsi shared his support for the bill, saying he is in favor of it “so long as extreme care and safeguards are taken.”

This is not the first time the bill for euthanasia has passed in Uruguay. In 2022, the original bill passed in the lower house, but was not signed into law. However, this 2025 bill has a key amendment: requiring a medical board to review a case if two doctors involved in it disagree.

Uruguay is now on a growing list of countries who have legalized some version of assisted dying, including Germany, Colombia, Austria, and Spain.