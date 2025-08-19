Bishop in Indonesia calls for tourism that unites people and protects creation

At the opening of Festival Golo Koe 2025, Bishop Maksimus Regus urged that tourism in Indonesia’s Labuan Bajo must unite communities, protect creation, and resist the lure of profit-driven exploitation.

By Kasmir Nema, SVD

Labuan Bajo, Indonesia – The Diocese of Labuan Bajo has opened the 2025 Festival Golo Koe (FGK) with a strong pastoral and social appeal from its shepherd, Bishop Maksimus Regus.

Tourism, he said, must never become a stage for greed and exploitation, but rather a space that fosters fraternity, strengthens national unity, and safeguards creation.

The festival, held in Labuan Bajo on Flores Island, is one of eastern Indonesia’s most important annual cultural and religious celebrations. This year’s theme, “Weaving National Unity and Sustainable Tourism that is Synodal and Inclusive,” is especially relevant for Labuan Bajo, a fast-growing tourist hub internationally known for its pristine islands, vibrant marine life, and the UNESCO-listed Komodo National Park.

Pilgrimage and celebration

The month-long festival began on 9 July with a pilgrimage of the statue of Our Lady of the Assumption of the Archipelago, visiting parishes across the diocese. It will culminate in mid-August, coinciding with Indonesia’s Independence Month, giving the event a dual focus on cultural heritage and national identity.

“Labuan Bajo is an image of boundless beauty, a lasting gift from God, a piece of His handiwork,” Bishop Regus told participants. He stressed that tourism must be rooted in ecological care, community well-being, and long-term sustainability rather than in short-term profits.

A warning against exploitation

The desire for unlimited profit risks turning Labuan Bajo’s beauty into nothing more than a stage for greed, leaving little benefit for local communities,” the bishop cautioned.

Since its inception four years ago, the Festival Golo Koe has promoted a multi-dimensional approach to tourism, integrating religious, cultural, economic, and interfaith perspectives.

Bishop Regus described it as “a counter-narrative to the exploitative tendencies of tourism” and a model of collaboration between government authorities, the Church, and civil society.

Collaboration for the common good

The bishop expressed gratitude to the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism, the local government of Manggarai Barat, port authorities, police and military personnel, clergy, small business owners, and all who contributed to the festival’s success.

“May this festival be a sign that tourism in Labuan Bajo can grow in sustainability, synodality, and inclusivity,” he said.

Safeguarding a gift for the future

Situated at the western tip of Flores Island, Labuan Bajo has become one of Indonesia’s premier destinations, attracting visitors from around the globe for its breathtaking sunsets, rich marine biodiversity, and the unique Komodo dragons.

As the Church joins in the mission of safeguarding creation, the Festival Golo Koe serves as a reminder to residents and visitors alike that beauty is a divine gift, entrusted to all, and must be preserved for generations to come.