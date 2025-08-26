Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew: There can be no peace without justice

Interview with the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople by Vatican News: “In Ukraine, a fratricidal war—a scandal for the Christian world, and especially for the Orthodox Church.”

By Andrea Tornielli

“As Christians, we must make our voices heard, united—just as our brothers have done—and we must bear witness to a firm commitment to justice, because without justice there is no peace.”

The Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, Bartholomew, said these words in Rimini where he participated in a meeting on the Council of Nicaea. In an interview with Vatican News, he discussed the possibility of a common date for Easter among Christians and the importance of their witness in a world torn apart by wars. He remembered Pope Francis and spoke of the newly elected Pope Leo XIV, noting that the Bishop of Rome’s first trip abroad will be to Turkey to commemorate the anniversary of the Council of Nicaea.

We are celebrating the 1700th anniversary of the great Council of Nicaea, a landmark for all Christians and for the unity of the Church. What message does that Council still offer us today?

The Council of Nicaea was a milestone in the entire history of Christianity. According to Christ’s promises, the Holy Spirit spoke then and continues to work in human history. The Fathers of Nicaea, remaining faithful to the kerygma of the Holy Scriptures, defined what the Church had already been proclaiming for three centuries through the baptismal symbols, codifying in canons the truth that had been preached.

The Council reminds today’s Christians that Christ is truly the Logos made flesh, Light from Light, true God from true God, Homoousios—of the same essence as the Father. If Jesus Christ were not God, together with the Holy Spirit—one consubstantial and indivisible Trinity—then the Christian story would be nothing more than a beautiful ethical philosophy, and not the story of salvation. This understanding shapes all our actions today and for the future.

At Nicaea, the date of Easter was discussed, and an attempt was made to reach an agreement. After so many centuries, why is it still not possible for Christians to celebrate Easter on the same day, the same Sunday?

At Nicaea, it was decided that it was important to bear witness to the Resurrection of Christ on the same day throughout the known world. Unfortunately, historical circumstances have prevented the Council’s guidance from being followed. It is not our place to judge what has happened, but we do understand that, in order to be credible as Christians, we must celebrate the Resurrection of the Savior on the same day.

Together with the late Pope Francis, we commissioned a committee to study this issue. A dialogue has begun. However, there are differing sensitivities among the Churches. It is also our duty to avoid new divisions. For the Orthodox Church, what was established by an Ecumenical Council can only be modified by another Ecumenical Council. Still, we are all open to listening to the Spirit, who, we believe, has clearly shown us this year how essential it is to unify the date of Easter.

Indeed, this year, all Christians were able to celebrate Easter on the same day. Easter also marked Pope Francis’s last public appearance—his final embrace with the faithful. What memories do you have of Pope Francis, and how do you believe he contributed to ecumenical dialogue?

Pope Francis—may he rest in peace—was not only the Bishop of Rome, as he liked to call himself. He was also a brother, united with us in concern for the great challenges of humanity and in a deep passion for the unity of the Christian world. From the day of his election, we felt moved to be present at his inauguration—something unprecedented in history for an Ecumenical Patriarch.

Together, we fought for peace among peoples, for dialogue with the major religions, for shared justice, for the protection of the environment, and for the world's marginalized. We met many times, and each encounter was one between brothers who love each other. The Lord will reward him for what he bore witness to with his life and work. Requiescat in pace.

Since May 8, we have a new Pope—Leo XIV...

I’ve already met him twice...

Yes, I wanted to ask how those first meetings went, and what struck you about the initial steps of his mission as Bishop of Rome and Shepherd of the Church.

We were deeply impressed by the figure of the new Pope. Although his style differs from that of Pope Francis, he immediately demonstrated a firm desire to continue walking in the footsteps of his predecessor. We already feel a strong harmony with him, and we are especially glad that his first trip abroad will be to the Ecumenical Patriarchate, in Turkey, with us—and to Nicaea. There, we will bear witness together to our shared commitment to ecumenical dialogue and to our Churches’ engagement with the great global challenges. We eagerly await his visit.

Your Holiness, the world is plagued by wars. There’s the conflict in Ukraine, a deep wound even for the Churches. There’s the tragedy in Gaza, where people are dying of hunger. There are other wars that go unnoticed. What can we do to foster a culture of brotherhood and peace?

Sadly, there are many wars in the world—many of them ignored by the major global media. Then there is Ukraine: a fratricidal war, a scandal for the Christian world, and especially for the Orthodox Church. There is Gaza and the entire Middle East, where interests that have little to do with the actual needs of the people push things not toward a just peace, but toward a continuation of a heartbreaking and inhumane conflict.

As Christians, we must raise our voices—united—just as our brothers, Patriarch Theophilos of Jerusalem and Cardinal Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch, have done. We must also stand firm in our commitment to justice, because without justice, there can be no peace. But as Christians, we also possess an invincible weapon: prayer. And we must never forget that.

Thank you, Your Holiness, and thank you also for your participation in this Meeting for the Fraternity of Peoples, another occasion for peace.

I gladly accepted the invitation, and I am here in Rimini to offer my humble testimony. Tomorrow, I will return to Istanbul, to my See.