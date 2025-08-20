Catholic charity warns global rise in religious persecution threatens all faiths

Sri Lankans light candles at a memorial for victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks (file photo) (ANSA)

Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) has warned that violations of religious freedom continue to rise globally, affecting “hundreds of millions of people,” and cautioned that threats to one faith community inevitably endanger others.

By LiCAS News

Ahead of the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief on August 22, the international Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) has warned that violations against religious freedom continue to rise globally.

“Indeed, I would say it is a reality for hundreds of millions of people all over the world,” said Marta Petrosillo, Editor in Chief of ACN’s Religious Freedom in the World Report, in a statement.

She said it is important to dedicate the observance “to the victims of this kind of violence, to raise awareness, because religious freedom violations affect and cause suffering for many people,” adding that there’s “a tendency to overlook this phenomenon.”

ACN’s biennial report on religious freedom, first published in 1999, will be released again on October 21.

The report is unique because it is the only NGO-produced study that examines the state of religious freedom in every country and across all faith groups.

“Because if religious freedom is denied for one group, sooner or later, it will also be denied to others,” said Ms. Petrosillo.

Global decline

Since its first edition, the report has recorded a worsening of conditions. Ms. Petrosillo said the situation “tended to get worse,” and “unfortunately, this is expected to be the trend for this next edition, especially in some areas of the world.”

Ms. Petrosillo identified three main forms of persecution: state-led repression, extremist violence, and ethno-religious nationalism.

She noted that Africa has faced a sharp deterioration in recent decades, with religious extremism spreading and fueling more attacks.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, where faith communities have historically lived peacefully, Christians have recently come under attack.

Burkina Faso, once considered stable, is now “one of the places in the world where more jihadist attacks happen.”

Ms. Petrosillo also cited the rise of ethno-religious nationalism in Asia, ongoing instability in the Middle East, and growing violations in Latin America.

Hope and concern

Despite the bleak outlook, Ms. Petrosillo pointed to growing awareness among civil society and governments, which she considers a potential turning point in efforts to curb violations of religious freedom.

But she also raised concerns about the West and warned against the “increase of attacks against some faith groups, vandalism against churches, and an increase of anti-Semitic and anti-Islamic episodes because of the war in Gaza.”

She warned of efforts “to exclude religion from the public square, including what Pope Francis called polite persecution,” and added that conscience rights in the health sector are also under threat.

Speaking out despite risks

Ms. Petrosillo stressed that ACN’s report is “always factual and objective in assessing the situation,” even if it risks reprisals against faith groups.

“Of course, there is a risk of retaliation, but we cannot be silent, and I strongly believe that this is the way to change things,” she said.

She recalled the case of Asia Bibi in Pakistan, whose release was secured after strong international pressure. “If it hadn’t been for that engagement, she would probably still be in jail,” she said.

Call to action

Ms. Petrosillo emphasized the need for solidarity with victims of faith-based violence, stressing that many of them fear being forgotten and view visible support as essential.

She encouraged raising awareness, prayer, material aid, and advocacy at every level. “Because religious freedom is a human right, but it’s also a shared responsibility. And it’s up to us to make it possible that this really important human right is granted everywhere equally.”

