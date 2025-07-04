US Bishops express deep concern over final passage of Budget Bill

Following the passage of the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" by the U.S. Congress, the President of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops expresses serious concerns about its impact on the poor and vulnerable.

By Linda Bordoni

Reacting to the final passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act by the United States Congress, Archbishop Timothy Broglio, President of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), expressed deep concern over what he described as the bill’s harmful consequences for the most vulnerable members of society.

The sweeping legislation, passed on a largely party-line vote after weeks of negotiation, is aimed at overhauling the federal budget for the coming fiscal year. Promoted by its supporters as a comprehensive measure to stimulate economic growth and reduce bureaucratic inefficiencies, the bill includes significant tax changes, reforms to social programs, and shifts in federal funding priorities. Lawmakers who backed the bill said it would streamline government spending and promote job creation through reduced regulation and expanded investment incentives.

But Catholic leaders have raised alarm over the consequences of key provisions in the final version of the bill. In a statement released shortly after its passage, Archbishop Broglio lamented significant changes that, in his view, undermine efforts to protect human dignity and promote the common good.

Cuts that increase inequality and harm Creation

In his statement, Archbishop Broglio said, “My brother bishops and I have repeatedly and consistently urged lawmakers to use the budget reconciliation process to help families in need and to change course on aspects of the bill that fail the poor and vulnerable.”

The archbishop pointed in particular to “unconscionable cuts to healthcare and food assistance, tax cuts that increase inequality, immigration provisions that harm families and children, and cuts to programs that protect God’s creation.”

Earlier drafts of the legislation had included provisions that were welcomed by the bishops, such as stricter limitations on federal funding for abortion providers, greater parental choice in education, and restrictions on federal support for gender-transition procedures. However, in the version passed by Congress, many of these measures were either weakened or removed entirely.

According to the USCCB, the restriction on federal funding to organisations such as Planned Parenthood was shortened to one year. The education component, which initially promised broader parental choice in schooling, was significantly scaled back. Furthermore, the restriction on federal funds being used for gender-transition procedures was omitted altogether from the final text.

Real-life consequences

Archbishop Broglio warned of the real-life consequences these decisions will bring: “As its provisions go into effect, people will lose access to healthcare and struggle to buy groceries, family members will be separated, and vulnerable communities will be less prepared to cope with environmental impacts of pollution and extreme weather."

"More must be done to prevent these devastating effects,” he said.

Appeal for solidarity

Despite the passage of the bill, the USCCB president called on Catholics and all people of goodwill to intensify efforts to assist those who are now at greater risk.

“The Catholic Church’s teaching to uphold human dignity and the common good compels us to redouble our efforts and offer concrete help to those who will be in greater need,” he said, adding that the bishops will “continue to advocate for legislative efforts that will provide better possibilities in the future for those in need.”