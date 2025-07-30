'A hope that never disappoints'

The head of the Commission for Youth of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church is in Rome with thousands of young people celebrating their Jubilee. He speaks of the power of witness in particular of young Ukrainians from warfront regions.

By Svitlana Dukhovych and Linda Bodoni

As thousands of young people gather in Rome during the Jubilee Year celebrations, Bishop Bryan Bayda, Chairman of the Ukrainian Commission of Youth of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, reflects on the powerful witness of faith provided by young Ukrainian pilgrims who, despite the immense difficulties wrought by war, have come to celebrate their Jubilee with the Pope.

Reflecting on the significance of the Jubilee of Hope, Bishop Bayda described it as a “golden opportunity” for youth to encounter Christ and discover a deeper calling. “Hope does not disappoint,” he said, echoing the words of Pope Leo XIV as he welcomed the young pilgrims.

A ministry of presence and testimony

Bishop Bayda has participated in nine World Youth Days since 2002, but this year’s gathering, he said, carries a particular weight. As head of the Patriarchal Commission appointed by Patriarch Sviatoslav, he has helped coordinate the arrival of over 30 groups of young people, many from war-torn regions of Ukraine.

“These young pilgrims are not just coming to see Rome,” he said. “They are witnessing to the world the depth of their faith and their hope, even in the midst of great suffering.” The effort includes initiatives like “Tickets of Hope,” which raised over 775,000 Canadian dollars to bring 100 pilgrims from the front lines of the Ukrainian war to Rome.

Listen to an excerpt of the interview with Bishop Bryan Bayda

Behind every smile is a hidden sacrifice

Bishop Bayda offered a sobering reminder that behind the joyful images often shared in the media, many young Ukrainians are carrying burdens invisible to the eye. “Some leave behind grandparents who have no one else to care for them,” he said. “They don’t know what will happen at home while they’re gone. People may look at them and think everything is fine because they’ve made it here, but they don’t see the sacrifices.”

Bishop Bryan Bayda at Vatican Radio

The peace of Christ

Central to Bishop Bayda’s message was the concept of the peace of Christ. Drawing from the Gospels and personal reflection, he spoke of a peace that can be present even in the most painful circumstances. “Some of Jesus’ most peaceful moments were on the Cross,” he said. “He knew He was doing the will of the Father. That’s where true peace is found.”

Bishop Bayda has visited Ukraine four times in the past year, including areas near the front line. His pastoral visits, often accompanied by clergy from Ukrainian communities in Canada, he explained, were aimed at strengthening ties and understanding the reality on the ground: “We saw rehabilitation centres, mass graves, and places of unspeakable suffering, but we also saw how mercy and charity are alive.”

Call to discern and hope

When asked about his message to young people, Bishop Bayda acknowledged that each person’s spiritual journey is shaped by age, experience, and context. But one principle, he said, is universal: “Seek the will of the Father. What does that mean for you today? How are you called to sacrifice, to pray, to unite your will with His?”

"The enemy may destroy power stations in Ukraine with missiles,” he said, “but the Holy Spirit cannot be destroyed. Prayer, which is the solar panel to the soul, draws strength from the Spirit for all eternity. This is a hope that never disappoints.”