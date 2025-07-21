The Work of the New Millennium at 25 — 10,000 scholars supported

Jubilee of The Work of the New Millennium, Jasna Góra, Poland

Over two thousand scholarship holders, alums, and benefactors of The Work of the New Millennium Foundation gathered on Saturday at Jasna Góra to celebrate the organization’s 25th anniversary. The Foundation is considered one of the most significant social initiatives of the Catholic Church in Poland.

Sr. Amata J. Nowaszewska CSFN

The central event during the Jubilee for The Work of the New Millenium was a Mass celebrated by the Apostolic Nuncio to Poland, Archbishop Antonio Guido Filipazzi at the Marian Sanctuary of Jasna Góra.

In his homily, Archbishop Filipazzi emphasized the importance of gratitude and generosity in both personal and social life.

Archbishop Antonio Guido Filipazzi delivers the homily during Mass for the Jubilee of The Work of the New Millennium

Building a 'culture of life' inspired by St. John Paul II

Archbishop Filipazzi encouraged the scholarship holders to promote a “culture of life” in contrast to the selfishness and relativism of today’s world. He stressed that this is possible if we live according to the message of St. John Paul II: “Man cannot fully find himself except through a sincere gift of self.”

After the Mass, representatives of the scholarship holders entrusted the entire Work of the New Millennium community to the Blessed Virgin Mary, declaring: “We want to build a civilization of love by following the path of life’s vocation, the unique calling God has given each of us.”

A scholarship — just the beginning

The Foundation was established to support young people for whom financial hardship stood in the way of education, emphasized Fr. Dariusz Kowalczyk, Chairman of the Board. Yet, as he noted, “financial support alone is not enough.” Scholarship holders are encouraged to meet, build community, and grow spiritually.

Marta Dywicka, a former scholarship holder and graduate of jazz vocal studies in Gdańsk, says the Foundation enabled her to embark on a professional music career. She recalls it as a “milestone in her artistic, personal, and spiritual growth”.

Jubilee for The Work of the New Millennium (© Facebook FDNT)

A day of prayer, community, and music

The anniversary celebrations began with a pilgrimage and a rosary prayer at Jasna Góra. After the Mass, participants gathered for a picnic in the gardens of the Diocesan Seminary in Częstochowa — a time of shared testimonies, memories, and a celebratory cake. In the evening, the Foundation’s choir and orchestra performed an oratorio concert at the monastery, followed by the traditional Jasna Góra Appeal with the jubilee participants.

A “Living Memorial” of St. John Paul II

Founded by the Polish Bishops’ Conference in 2000, the Work of the New Millennium Foundation was created in response to St. John Paul II’s call for solidarity with youth from smaller towns and low-income families.

To date, the Foundation has supported around 10,000 students across Poland — not only through scholarships but also by fostering spiritual formation and volunteer involvement. Scholarships are awarded from grade 7 through university graduation. Since 2022, the Foundation has also provided support to young refugees from Ukraine.

The Foundation is often referred to as a “living memorial of St. John Paul II.”