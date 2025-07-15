Thailand: MISSION POSSIBLE’ concludes with innovation, compassion, and synodal spirit

Student hackers from the MISSION POSSIBLE Youth Social Hackathon Season 2 "wai" in gratitude and respect after giving their final pitch, July 2025. Photo: (© MISSION POSSIBLE / LiCAS News)

The second season of the MISSION POSSIBLE Youth Social Hackathon concluded on Sunday, July 13, with powerful pitches, proud mentors, and a renewed sense of hope in the capacity of young people to shape a better world.

By Chainarong Monthienvichienchai & Nattha Nuchsuwan, LiCAS News

Held at the Baan Phu Waan Pastoral Training Center just outside Bangkok and co-organized by the Catholic Education Council of Thailand (CECT) and LiCAS News, the three-day MISSION POSSIBLE Youth Social Hackathon brought together students aged 13–19 from 12 Catholic schools across Thailand.

Guided by the Church’s synodal call to “journey together,” participants tackled some of the most pressing issues in Thai society and beyond—from migrant labor and climate change to family dynamics and the use of technology.

Though most students are Buddhists, they embraced the synodal spirit of collaboration and listening to one another. Each team spent the weekend immersed in intensive “hacking” sessions, assisted by industry-leading mentors and coaches.

A team of student hackers collaborates with their pitching coach during an intensive hacking session at MISSION POSSIBLE Youth Social Hackathon Season 2, held at Baan Phu Waan Pastoral Training Center, Thailand, July 2025. (© MISSION POSSIBLE / LiCAS News)

For the last two days, students received inspiration from mentors who shared their experiences, challenges, and the secrets to their success in fields as diverse as environmental changemaking and national-level social entrepreneurship.

Once their ideas matured, they received further coaching from nationally renowned public speakers to perfect their pitches and make the most convincing case for funding.

On the final day, the energy soared as students took the stage to pitch their projects in tightly timed five-minute “mic-off” presentations. With almost US$10,000 of seed funding on the line, the teams showcased solutions designed not for profit, but for the common good—offering real tools for social transformation in their communities.

Student hackers from Hua Hin Vittayalai School pitch their social innovation during MISSION POSSIBLE Youth Social Hackathon Season 2 in Thailand, July 2025. (© MISSION POSSIBLE / LiCAS News)

Rooted in Synodality

Framed by the weekend’s theme—“Together We Make a Better World Possible”—the hackathon was inspired by Pope Francis’s call to embrace synodality: a way of being Church that listens deeply, walks together, and acts in hope.

Cardinal Francis Xavier Kriengsak Kovithavanij, Archbishop Emeritus of Bangkok, opened the final day with a Liturgy of the Word, urging the youth to be “salt of the earth and light of the world,” preserving what is good and illuminating the way forward for others.

The prelate shared with the students that “in the universe, sources of light give part of themselves away. A sacrifice is made to bring light to darkness”—a poignant reflection for students challenged to bring hope to the world.

“This was not just an event,” said one of the mentors. “It was a living experience of Church that listens, trusts, and empowers the young.”

Pitching Coach Ple Voranunt guides a team of student hackers through brainstorming and prototyping during MISSION POSSIBLE Youth Social Hackathon Season 2 in Thailand, July 2025. (© MISSION POSSIBLE / LiCAS News)

Ideas that bridge generations

Among the standout pitches that received seed funding was the team from Regina Coeli College in Chiang Mai, a school run by the Ursuline Sisters about 700 kilometers north of Bangkok.

Comprised entirely of girls, the team focused on family disconnection—a subtle but painful personal challenge for boarding students separated from their loved ones at home.

They opened their pitch with a powerful question:



“When was the last time you communicated with your parents?”

Their pitch was for a mobile app called Bear Bridge—a digital platform to strengthen family ties through real-time communication, shared calendars, photo exchanges, and time-shifted note-to-self features. The idea touched the judges deeply for its simplicity, technological ingenuity, and emotional resonance.

“We did not expect to get the funding,” said team member Thanyarat Thammikomin, speaking to LiCAS News. “But we are truly overjoyed. After listening to the mentors and our coach, we completely rewrote our pitch late into the night and didn’t get any sleep. We really tried to be synodal—listening, reflecting, and acting together.”

Thanyarat said that with the funding, the team now plans to consult professionals to bring their app to life. “We hope it will help families communicate better and ease suffering in countless homes,” she added.

“This hackathon is not like other events,” said Phattamaze Chanasita, a young hacker from Streemandapitak School, Chantaburi. “Here, we came with the fuel, and the hackathon provided the flame that lit our powers and minds. I hope the hackathon will happen for many more years.”

Another hacker, Pitchaorn Prakhamthai from Holy Redeemer Northeastern Region School, shared, “This hackathon has challenged me more than ever, but I am now confident that I am able to take on the challenges ahead when I go to university.”

A local Indigenous community leader used music to inspire the hackers while sharing his story of eco-recovery in his village in northern Thailand during MISSION POSSIBLE Youth Social Hackathon Season 2, July 2025. (© MISSION POSSIBLE / LiCAS News)

Sacred space for innovation

Dr. Thierry Bonaventura, communications manager at the Vatican’s General Secretariat of the Synod, was present throughout the event and was deeply moved by what he witnessed.

“What you’ve created here is like a sacred space,” he told the students before they started pitching. “Not just a place to brainstorm, but a space where bridges are built toward a better world.”

“I’m deeply honored that the General Secretariat of the Synod is here with you today, because this represents something beautiful—the universal Church recognizing that the future isn’t something we’re waiting for. It’s something you’re already creating.”

Dr. Bonaventura emphasized that all teams were winners.



“The true victory lies in the experience you’ve lived, the friends you’ve made, and the belief that together, you can change the world.”

Students brainstorm and map out their social innovation ideas during hacking session at MISSION POSSIBLE Youth Social Hackathon Season 2 in Thailand, July 2025. (© MISSION POSSIBLE / LiCAS News)

Mission with a future

Now in its second year in Thailand, MISSION POSSIBLE will expand to the Philippines later this year, with future editions being considered in Indonesia and other Asian countries.

Some students from last season returned to congratulate this year’s teams—a testament to the program’s lasting impact.

Peter Monthienvichienchai, Executive Director of LiCAS News, reflected on the significance of youth leadership in such initiatives.

“We often ask young people to follow. But here, we asked them to lead—to identify problems that matter to them and to shape solutions they themselves believe in. When we truly listen to them—take the synodal journey with them—we empower a future Church and society that is more just, more compassionate, rich in genuine human connections.”

The success of the hackathon affirms a growing truth:



When faith, creativity, and compassion converge, together we make a better world possible.

