Spain: Bishop condemns anti-migrant violence in Murcia

Anti-migrant unrest following an attack on an elderly man by unknown assailants earlier in the week, in Torre Pacheco

Following a weekend of anti-migrant violence in Torre Pacheco, Spain, marked by far-right attacks on North African youths, the Bishop of Cartagena condemns the unrest and calls for peace, coexistence, and Christian witness in the face of rising tensions.

By Giada Aquilino

A wave of unrest swept through Torre Pacheco, a town in Spain’s southeastern Murcia region, over the weekend, as far-right groups carried out raids and attacks targeting young people of North African origin. Bishop José Manuel Lorca Planes of Cartagena appealed for peace, calling on the local community to remain steadfast in their witness to nonviolence and fraternity.

Climate of tension

Local media described the incidents as a “manhunt,” highlighting the targeted nature of the violence against migrants from the Maghreb region. The clashes followed an assault last Wednesday on a local pensioner, an act allegedly committed by youths of North African descent. In response, some 2,000 people gathered on Friday evening for a peaceful rally convened by Torre Pacheco’s mayor, Pedro Ángel Roca, of the Popular Party.

However, the demonstration was soon hijacked by far-right elements, including members of the Vox party, who began chanting anti-migrant slogans. What began as a civic call for unity devolved into episodes of violence: migrants were chased through the streets, pelted with stones, and filmed being threatened, in scenes widely circulated on social media. Law enforcement struggled to contain the unrest.

Far-right activists took to online platforms with further inflammatory messages, calling for the expulsion of North Africans, using offensive and threatening language, and urging attacks on businesses run by migrants. Despite a heightened police presence, new episodes of aggression unfolded in neighbourhoods with high concentrations of Moroccan residents, some of whom responded to the provocations.

Calls for dialogue and integration

Nearly one-third of Torre Pacheco’s population is of foreign origin. Many are employed as agricultural labourers, an essential sector for the region’s economy. In the face of this social tension, local authorities and civil society groups have issued appeals for dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

Mayor Roca reiterated his call for calm and for stronger security measures. Meanwhile, Sabah Yacubi, president of the Association of Maghrebi Workers in Spain, denounced the assaults and described them as “lynchings.”

Bishop José Manuel Lorca Planes of Cartagena issued a heartfelt appeal through a public statement, stressing that violence “is not a solution” and only contributes to a deeper sense of fear and unease. He praised the people of Torre Pacheco for their longstanding spirit of solidarity and hospitality, particularly in providing employment and fostering integration.

The bishop also commended the local parish and community for their ongoing work in promoting peace and reconciliation, urging all residents to avoid “any form of extremism” and to continue living out their Christian vocation by offering a witness of peace, love, and forgiveness.