Six million visitors to Notre Dame Cathedral in six months

Restoration and renovation work continue at the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris six months after its reopening (ANSA)

After a five-year renovation following a fire, the Cathedral in Paris is projected to welcome 12 million visitors by the end of 2025.

By Kielce Gussie

Five years after a fire destroyed the famed Parisian Cathedral of Notre Dame, its doors opened for pilgrims and visitors to once again marvel at its French Gothic architecture. Now, six months since the reopening on December 7, 2024, a total of 6,015,000 people have gone through the Cathedral’s doors, as of June 30, 2025.

On July 6, the French newspaper, La Tribune Dimanche, reported that, on average, 35,000 people visit the Cathedral of Notre Dame each day.

Workers install a new "Point Zero" marker on the forecourt of the Notre Dam Cathedral, which serves as a reference for calculating distances to other French cities (ANSA)

If the numbers continue on this path, attendance could reach 12 million by the end of 2025, which means it would knock the Eiffel Tower out of the top spot for most visited monuments in France. This figure would also exceed the pre-fire numbers when 11 million people visited the Cathedral each year.

Work is far from finished

However, work on the Cathedral is far from complete. Prior to the fire, restoration was scheduled for the chevet, the flying buttresses, and the Viollet-le-Duc’s sacristy. Plans for new stained-glass windows to be installed are set for 2026 and the Cathedral’s forecourt, green spaces, and front walkway are all slated for renovation, which will be finished in 2027.