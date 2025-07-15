Women religious in Haiti alleviating the suffering of their people

Women religious in Haiti are dedicating their lives to providing healthcare, education and psychological support to the nation’s suffering population. Sr Maria Marthe Placius lives her consecration in the trust that, even though her help is small, God can multiply it and transform suffering into hope and miracles.

By Sr. Elaine Castro Matheuz

The Dominican Sisters of Charity of the Presentation of the Most Blessed Virgin are like a hopeful embrace for Haitians experiencing extremely difficult conditions.

Haiti is facing serious problems, including extreme poverty, natural disasters, violence, deportations and a health crisis that affects the entire population.

As urgent need for medical care, education, psychological support and humanitarian aid is increasing, the Sisters are dedicating themselves to providing not only medical assistance and food, but also charity and dignity.

Sr. Marthe Placius lives in this context. Her story exemplifies the work of many women religious who give everything each day, out of love for their people.

‘Give them something to eat’

Sr. Maria Marthe Placius’ mission began with Jesus’ simple invitation: “you give them something to eat.” These words were like the echo of her people’s profound vulnerability.

From the district of Croix des Bouquets to Port-au-Prince, her answer was the same as the disciples’: “We have only five loaves here and two fish.” I don’t have much, but God can multiply what I am willing to offer him for the fulfilment of his work.

“I was afraid to cross my arms, without bringing any comfort to my people, who are suffering and crying out in pain,” Sr. Maria Marthe said.

In the midst of chaos, God’s compassionate gaze restores dignity to men and women, weaving the new “habit” of creation that one carries within and that generates hope.

As Dominican Sisters of Charity of the Presentation of the Most Blessed Virgin, through the mission’s community service, “we are able to keep our work alive, overcoming fear of death and kidnapping. Moreover, as Haitians, we feel it is our duty to live and die in the effort to help people when they need us most. Our mission's key objective is to proclaim Jesus Christ,” she stressed.

The Sisters’ mission in the Saint Esprit Clinic, Haiti

Offering the little we have

Following Jesus’ example, Sr. Maria Marthe tries to live her mission as a continuous multiplication of love and care. She carries out her service in healthcare and education centres, assisting the sick and running prevention programs.

Within the Saint Esprit Clinic, she provides paediatric assistance, external consultations for different types of patients, including pregnant women, prenatal and perinatal consultations, paediatric assistance and a nutrition program for children.

Although there is currently not enough food to support the program, they take care of 125 children. The Sisters organise vaccination campaigns and provide assistance to people with diabetes and hypertension, as well as rehabilitation therapy.

In addition, they help those who need wheelchairs or walkers, and offer assistance to people with physical disabilities, contributing to the maintenance of the rehabilitation program.

“We have another paediatric centre dedicated to assisting children during their growth and development. Moreover, we run a kindergarten and scholarship programs that allows low-income children to attend school,” Sr. Maria Marthe added.

The Sisters also serve at the Marie Poussepin School, where children are taught to read and write and to value life, dignity and peace.

“We teach the kindergarten children the value of life through games and didactic activities. We try to motivate families to live the values that are capable of counteracting attraction to violence, by promoting respect for life and a culture of caring,” Sr. Maria Marthe said.

Medical assistance, education, accompanying families and a constant presence in the midst of pain are part of the mission: to offer the little we have, trusting that God will transform it into more.

Vocation in the midst of danger

Sr. Maria Marthe explained that, following a careful period of discernment, she left everything to return to her country and serve her people.

Even though she had to face fear and insecurity, “with prayer and the commitment of my community, I am on mission and nothing has happened to me so far.” Her heart is certain that, as small as her offering may seem, it continues to multiply.

Hope multiplies

Like with the multiplication of the loaves, Sr. Maria Marthe’s story is a concrete example of how God can take our simple offering and transform it into a miracle of love.

The Sisters’ mission in Haiti is undoubtedly a tangible sign of the Kingdom that Jesus proclaimed: where there is love, He can do many things because the real multiplication of the loaves comes from trust in Him and from His saving and healing grace.