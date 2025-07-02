Ukraine: Religious Sisters bringing peace and joy amidst suffering and uncertainty

In the city of Kryvyi Rih, nestled in Ukraine’s embattled Dnipropetrovsk region, the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary (FMM) bring peace and joy to the community. Amid the relentless sounds of air raid sirens and the daily hardships of conflict, they tirelessly serve meals to the poor, support local children, and create moments of comfort through music.

By Vatican News

Amid the ongoing war, the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary in eastern Ukraine embody their Franciscan charism by bringing peace in a context marked by turmoil and injustice. Despite the uncertainty of daily life, the constant threat of danger, and the fatigue caused by air raid sirens, they remain steadfast in their mission.

“At present, there are numerous needs here on many levels, ranging from basic human necessities to spiritual, emotional, and psychological support. The threats and constant life in danger due to the war bring about many deficiencies among children, youth, military personnel and their families, and the elderly, and this list grows as the war continues,” shared Sr. Yana Chop, one of the FMM sisters in Kryvyi Rih. “Now is the time to trust in God and bring peace to specific places and people.”

The FMM sisters collaborate with the Parish of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, led by the Missionary Fathers of La Salette. As part of this partnership, a kitchen for those in need operates twice a week, providing hot meals to 150 people.

“A warm soup is sometimes the only meal of the day for some individuals who live on the street,” says Sister Yana.

Sr. Renata and Sr. Yana serving lunch to the poor. Photo: Sister FMM (©Sr. Yana Chop)

Beyond material assistance, the sisters offer spiritual and psychological support to those affected by war trauma. They organize prayers, community meetings, and individual conversations, helping people find hope and a sense of security during challenging times.

Within their parish community, they work in the sacristy, in liturgy, and in catechesis for children, youth, and adults. “Twice a week, children from the parish, from dysfunctional families and refugee families, come to us for joint activities. It is a time for shared meals, supportive activities, and catechesis, where we get to know God together,” continues Sister Yana.

Sr. Malgorzata with children during art classes. Photo: Sr. Yana Chop

Playing music amidst war

Music plays a special role in bringing hope, peace, and spiritual support to people. The sisters believe that music helps overcome loneliness, build community, and find inner peace during times of crisis.

“In the harsh conditions of war and poverty, playing and singing become forms of prayer and hope, and a reminder that goodness and beauty still exist in everyday life,” the sisters affirm.

Musical initiatives at the parish in Kryvyi Rih extend beyond the local community—their message reaches further through sharing recordings online.

As Sister Yana notes: “Concerts and communal singing are recorded and published on the Ukrainian social media platforms of the Congregation to reach those who cannot be physically present—especially the elderly, the sick, and refugees scattered across Ukraine and abroad.”

The FMM Sisters say music can become a bridge connecting people in prayer and hope, regardless of where they are.

“In difficult times, especially in wartime conditions, such online broadcasts provide spiritual support, strengthen the sense of community, and allow people to maintain contact with the Church and the Gospel,” says Sr. Yana. “It is a simple yet very effective tool for evangelization and solidarity. For us, the sisters, it is a great joy to make music together in the community, as we enjoy it very much.”

The sisters during a music rehearsal before the parish celebration. Photo: Yana Chop (©Sorella FMM)

Undoubtedly, there are many opportunities in daily life to bring peace to others, the FMM Sisters emphasize that it can start with the simplest gesture like a smile, which can brighten someone's day and ignite new hope amid the fatigue of war.

“Daily trust in Jesus, who is true Peace, is very valuable and important,” conclude the sisters. “Only He can teach us to live, serve in this place, and become His witness, the Risen Lord! God, who does not abandon His people but is with them at all times.”

The sisters with parish community. Photo: Sr. Yana Chop (©Sr. Yana Chop)