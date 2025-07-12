Parish of Castel Gandolfo joyful ahead of Pope Leo’s Mass

Fr. Tadeusz Rozmus in his parish of St. Thomas of Villanova in Castel Gandolfo

Ahead of Pope Leo XIV’s visit and celebration of Mass on Sunday, the parish priest of St. Thomas of Villanova in Castel Gandolfo shares the excitement and faith of his parishioners.

By Sebastián Sansón Ferrari – Castel Gandolfo

In the heart of Castel Gandolfo, the papal parish of St. Thomas of Villanova has in recent days become a center of gathering, faith, and service.

The community is eagerly preparing to welcome Pope Leo XIV, who will preside over Mass on Sunday, July 13, at 9:30 AM.

Speaking to Vatican News, Fr. Tadeusz Rozmus, the Salesian parish priest, said the faithful, religious communities, and volunteers of Castel Gandolfo have redoubled their efforts in both logistical and spiritual preparations.

“Every time the Pope comes, the town changes its face: it turns into a celebration,” he said with a smile.

St. Thomas of Villanova parish church is an architectural gem designed by Gian Lorenzo Bernini, commissioned by Pope Alexander VII.

The building, which passed from the Augustinian Fathers to the Salesians on August 7, 1926, remains, as the priest noted, a “beautiful shared inheritance.”

“It’s just like when you prepare to receive a guest at home,” said the Polish-born priest. “You clean, you organize, you attend to every detail.”

The physical improvements to the church include the restoration of the papal coat of arms, technical adjustments to the church’s structure, and new lighting.

Measures have also been taken to keep the surroundings clean and to deter birds, with the support of Vatican offices.

Beyond the renovations, the driving force behind these preparations has been the community itself.

The facade of St. Thomas of Villanova parish

“I was pleasantly surprised by how willing so many were to help,” said Fr. Rozmus. “For example, a group of Opus Dei women came from different places just to lend a hand. These are gestures that build up.”

Young people have also played an essential role, he added. “We finished the summer oratory last week and they immediately offered to help with liturgical services and crowd control. It’s wonderful to see them so involved.”

For the community, the Pope’s arrival is not merely an event but a sign of unity as the Church seeks to implement the Synod on Synodality.

“We are experiencing an enormous gift,” he said. “The synodal journey reminds us that we are a Church on the way, united despite a world so divided.”

Recently, Pope Leo made an unexpected visit. “He stopped the car and got out to greet people. It was a spontaneous gesture, full of tenderness. His smile, his closeness… that gives hope,” said Fr. Rozmus.

In Castel Gandolfo, where faith and nature are closely joined, the parish of St. Thomas prepares to welcome the Successor of Peter with a spirit of family, hospitality, and gratitude.

“We want every detail to be an expression of our faith and our love for the Pope and the Church,” concluded Fr. Rozmus.

The interior of St. Thomas of Villanova parish