Philippine bishops’ conference calls for fair wages and accountability

Closing the 130th Plenary Assembly of the Catholic Bishop’s Conference of the Philippines, the bishops release a letter urging the government and Church institutions to bring awareness to the ongoing issue of decreasing minimum wage in the country and the harsh labor conditions.

By Grace Lathrop

In the midst of the ongoing disagreement on labor conditions and wages, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) released a pastoral letter, describing these issues as urgent and calling for immediate change. The bishops cited the prophet Micah 6:8, “act justly, love kindness, walk humbly with your God” as the foundation of their message.



Current labor conditions

The current minimum wage in Metro Manila, the largest metropolitan area in the Philippines, is 650 pesos, roughly equivalent to 9 euros for an eight-hour workday. These wages are insufficient for families to live off of, and as a result, many are suffering. “The Church must lead by example,” the letter stated, calling for religious establishments to offer adequate wages and fair labor conditions in the workplace.



Conflicts make the innocent suffer

In the letter, the CBCP also commented on global conflicts, such as the current conditions in Gaza. They asked for Filipino Catholics to remember those suffering by making sacrifices and praying for peace in the region. The bishops stressed these global conflicts make “the innocent to suffer the most,” emphasizing the moral obligation to help and to continue working towards spreading peace.

Political change in the Philippines

Along with poor working conditions, the bishops also called for a change in political leadership. They raised concerns regarding the lack of political accountability, as the country’s Senate recently delayed pursuing the impeachment process of Vice President Sara Duterte. The bishops described impeachment as a democratic tool that must be upheld to ensure truth and justice in a government.

New Leadership

Outgoing CBCP president Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, Bishop of Kaloon, signed the letter to show his support, while simultaneously concluding his term with the Conference. He will be succeeded by Archbishop Gilbert Garcera of Lipa, who will start in the role in November 2025.

