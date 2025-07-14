Seminarians kidnapped in attack on Nigerian seminary

A security officer is killed and 3 seminarians are kidnapped in an armed attack at the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary in Edo State, Nigeria.

by Vatican News

On Thursday July 10, 3 seminarians were kidnapped and a security officer killed in an armed attack on a seminary in Ivhianokpodi, Edo State, Nigeria, as reported by the Fides news agency on July 12.

According to the article, the Diocese of Auchi issued a statement that explained that the kidnapping occurred shortly after 9:00 PM at the Immaculate Conception minor seminary. Bishop Gabriel Dunia also expressed his grief over the death of Nigerian Civil Defense Corps officer, Christopher Aweneghieme. At the time the statement was released the Diocese said no contact had been established with the kidnappers.

The other seminarians were moved to a safer place

Fides reports that police officers investigating the incident described it as “not only barbaric, but also a direct attack on public peace and security” and a "senseless act of violence against a religious institution and innocent young students”. The other seminarians have since been temporarily moved to a safer area until the adequate security measures are put in place at the Immaculate Conception seminary.

Bishop Dunia requested that the Mass of the Most Precious Blood of Jesus be celebrated in all parishes these days to pray for God to enlighten the hearts and minds of the kidnappers.

The second attack in less than a year

This is the second time in less than a year that this seminary is attacked. In October 2024 armed gunmen stormed the seminary's chapel and kidnapped the institution’s rector, Father Thomas Oyode. He was freed on November 7, after 11 days in captivity.

Highlights 08/11/2024 Nigerian priest freed after 11 days in captivity Father Tomas Oyode, a Nigerian priest serving as rector of the seminary of Agenegabode, has been freed after 11 days in captivity at the hands of bandits.

This seminary is not an isolated case as for the past decade the Catholic Church in Nigeria has seen an alarming rise in the number of abductions targeting priests, seminarians and other religious personnel. In March 2025 Fides released a report indicating that between 2015 and 2025 a total of 145 priests were abducted of which 11 were killed. Kidnappings to obtain ransoms have become a booming industry in the country as the economic conditions have worsened.

