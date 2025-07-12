Lord's Day Reflection: Who is my neighbour?

As the Church celebrates the Fifteenth Sunday in Ordinary time, Father John Luke Gregory, OFM, reflects on the theme, "Who is my neighbour? A call to compassion in challenging times".

By Father John Luke Gregory, OFM

Custody of the Holy Land

In a world rife with conflict and division, particularly in the Middle East, the timeless teaching of loving one's neighbour takes on new urgency.

This parable in today’s Gospel portraying the Good Samaritan, where Jesus emphasizes the commandment ‘Love thy neighbour’, resonates deeply amidst the turmoil and misunderstandings that permeate our societies today.

As people of goodwill, we are called to reflect on what it means to love our neighbours, transcending borders, cultures, and histories.

The account of the Good Samaritan begins with an inquiry about eternal life, which leads to a profound discussion of love, mercy, and compassion. The question about who qualifies as a 'neighbour' is central to this narrative. It challenges us to consider our biases and the people we often overlook. When we think of 'neighbour,' do we restrict it to those who share our beliefs, ethnicity, or social status? or do we expand this definition to everyone—especially those most in need?

In the parable, we see three responses to a man left beaten and broken on the road. The priest and Levite, representatives of religious authority and tradition, choose to pass by, illustrating how societal and cultural barriers can cloud our ability to act with kindness. Their indifference teaches us a vital lesson about the limitations of ritualistic adherence to duty in the face of human suffering. Contrastingly, the Samaritan—someone from a marginalized group often looked down upon by others—shows what it truly means to love one’s neighbour. He is moved by compassion, demonstrating that love is an action rooted in empathy. By tending to the wounded man, he not only offers immediate care but also ensures ongoing support, reflecting the universal responsibility we share towards one another. His actions challenge us to reassess our own responses to those in distress and to act, despite the barriers that society may impose.

Today, the Middle East faces myriad hardships, from political strife to humanitarian crises. People suffer on all sides—children lack basic necessities, families are torn apart, and communities are left shattered. In these painful realities, the message of the Good Samaritan beckons us to rise above hatred and division. It is a call to embody love in tangible ways, fostering connections with those who are different from us and extending our hands and hearts to those in need.

This journey towards compassion begins with awareness: recognizing our neighbours not only in our immediate circles but also in those whose lives are impacted by violence and suffering. It beckons us to listen and learn, to understand the stories of others, and to respond with kindness, regardless of the affiliations that might typically divide us.

As we endeavour to live out these principles, we realize that loving our neighbour is not a passive sentiment but an active commitment. It involves advocating for peace, understanding, and reconciliation. It demands that we challenge unjust structures and work collectively towards building communities rooted in mercy and compassion.

In these troubling and challenging times we face today, we are invited into the story of the Good Samaritan—a story that is as relevant now as it was when first told. To love our neighbours is to engage with the inherent worth of every individual, to listen to their stories, and to respond with profound compassion and unwavering support. It is about creating a world where love and mercy overrides divisions, igniting hope even in the darkest times. Let us each strive to be that Good Samaritan, for in doing so, we not only honour the teachings of love but also pave the way for a better future for all.