Lord’s Day Reflection: He’s not just any guest

As the Church celebrates the Sixteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Jenny Kraska reflects on the theme, "He’s not just any guest – so maybe sit down?"

By Jenny Kraska

This week Luke’s Gospel welcomes us into the home of Martha and Mary, two sisters who receive Jesus as their guest. This is no ordinary visit. Jesus, the Son of God, the long-awaited Messiah, enters their home, and each sister responds in a way that reveals something essential about the human heart.

Martha, full of joy at hosting the Lord, immediately begins preparing. She busies herself with the duties of hospitality – cooking, cleaning, and organizing. Mary, on the other hand, sits at Jesus’ feet, listening intently to His words. When Martha grows frustrated and asks Jesus to intervene, His response is both gentle and revealing: “Martha, Martha, you are anxious and worried about many things. There is need of only one thing. Mary has chosen the better part and it will not be taken from her.”

At first glance, it might seem that Jesus is dismissing Martha’s service, but He is not. He is inviting her to a deeper friendship – one that does not rest solely on doing, but on being with Him. In this, we can see ourselves in both Martha and Mary. Like Martha, we often equate love with action and service, especially when those we love visit. And like Mary, there are moments when our hearts long to sit quietly and be still in the presence of someone we trust.

The joy of welcoming a friend is holy and deeply human. But the Gospel invites us to consider whether when Christ comes into our lives – through prayer, through people, through the Eucharist – how often are we too busy to recognize Him or too preoccupied to listen? Slowing down, as Mary did, is an act of humility and love. It allows us to truly hear the voice of Christ and receive the grace of His presence.

St. Augustine, the great Doctor of the Church, wrote powerfully on the nature of friendship. He said, “In this world two things are essential: life and friendship. Both should be highly prized and we must not undervalue them.” For Augustine, true friendship reflected our friendship with God. Friends draw us closer to the truth, to goodness, and ultimately to Christ Himself. Mary and Martha’s home was a place where friendship with Jesus flourished – not in perfection, but in love and longing.

This Gospel teaches us that friendship with Christ is not earned by performance but received in presence. Jesus wants our attention more than our achievements. He longs to be welcomed not just into our homes, but into our hearts.

This week may we cultivate the joy of friendship, the wisdom to slow down, and the grace to choose “the better part” – a life that listens first, serves second, and always treasures the presence of Christ in our midst.