‘Poorest always suffer’: Indian Church mourns victims of chemical factory disaster

Rescue personnel inspect the debris of the gutted pharmaceutical unit of Sigachi Industries, a day after an explosion in Sangareddy, in India's southern Telangana state on July 1, 2025 (AFP or licensors)

Following a massive explosion at a chemical plant in India's Telangana state that killed over 40 people, the spokesperson for the country's Catholic Bishops' Conference laments their deaths and the exploitation of workers.

By LiCAS News

A massive explosion at a chemical factory in Sangareddy district, north of Hyderabad, has killed at least 40 workers and injured more than 35 others, many of whom remain in critical condition.

The blast, which occurred on June 30 at a facility run by Sigachi Industries Private Limited, caused a three-story building to collapse and has drawn condemnation from the Catholic Church in India.

Fr. Stephen Alathara, Deputy Secretary General and Spokesperson of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CCBI), described the incident as another example of “the serious problem of exploitation and disregard for the dignity of workers.”

Speaking to Fides News Agency, Fr. Alathara said, “The victims are mostly poor people, members of tribal communities, migrant workers, and daily laborers, who are the most vulnerable.”

He added that it would be essential to determine whether there was negligence involved and whether the factory owners and authorities “complied with all labor protection measures.”

In response to public outrage, the Telangana state government has pledged compensation of 10 million rupees to the families of the deceased and 1 million rupees to those injured.

A commission of inquiry, made up of scientific and technical experts, was formed on July 3 to investigate the causes of the explosion and reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the tragedy.

The Inter-Ritual Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) expressed “deep sadness and sorrow over the tragic explosion,” offering condolences to the families of those who died and prayers for the recovery of the injured.

The CBCI statement noted that many of the victims were internal migrants from other Indian states who had moved to Telangana in search of livelihood.

“Our condolences go out to the families who lost their loved ones in this sudden and devastating tragedy. We also pray for the speedy and full recovery of all those injured, and that the Lord grants strength and courage to their families and caregivers,” the Bishops said.

The Bishops called for “a thorough and transparent investigation to shed light on the causes of the explosion and any deficiencies identified.”

They stressed that “the dignity of every human life and the right to a safe and secure working environment must be upheld as a moral and constitutional responsibility.”

Fr. Alathara further urged for the review of existing labor laws that enable exploitation, adding, “Those who suffer are always the poorest, the defenseless, those who cannot even go to court, the migrants, the tribal people, the weakest. The Church is at their side to help them with all means and in every way.”

Church communities across India have been asked to offer prayers for the victims during daily Masses.

