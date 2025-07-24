Haitian Bishops sound the alarm on ‘barbaric acts’ in the country

In a statement released on 23 July, the bishops warn of the loss of justice, security, and basic necessities of life for the people in Haiti.

By Kielce Gussie

The situation in Haiti remains dire. About 1.3 million people have fled the country, and armed conflicts last week caused another 15,000 to be displaced. UNICEF reported that, so far in 2025, 21,500 children have been admitted for acute malnutrition treatment—and a total of 129,000 children are expected to require lifesaving aid this year.

Families displaced from their homes after a deadly attack by memebers of a gang try to get food and beverages from volunteers at a park

As conditions continue to deteriorate in the Caribbean country, the Episcopal Conference of Haiti (CEH) released a statement on 23 July expressing their concern.

Sound the alarm

The CEH explained their letter is meant to “sound the alarm on the extent of the collapse, to denounce all that degrades human dignity, and to propose—guided by the light of the Gospel—paths of conversion, justice, and hope.”

In their statement, the Haitian bishops highlighted the Church’s duty to be a reminder of the importance of maintaining moral, ethical, and social principles. They denounced the “barbaric acts” as a sign of “a people losing their sense of God”.

“We are witnessing the breakdown of society and the decay of the institutions that support it”, they stressed, saying that the government no longer “ensures security, justice, or even the basic necessities of life for its people.”

Merchants carry their wares through the city center in Port-au-Prince. (AFP or licensors)

The bishops described the population as “displaced, humiliated, impoverished, wounded in both body and soul”. No one, they highlighted, has been “spared the atrocities committed by armed gangs” and no place or symbol is safe.

Reflecting on the supply shortage, closure of health facilities, and the numerous displaced families, the bishops ask two questions: what lies behind this dehumanization and why aren’t authorities making more of an effort to defend life, liberty, culture, and memory?

Is it progress?

Touching on the latest draft of the country’s constitution proposed in May, the bishops stressed that it “undoubtedly marks a significant moment in our national life.” However, it also raises concerns.

The 2025 Draft Constitution introduces some innovations that the CEH argued could lay the foundation for “a renewed national project—one that is more inclusive and more just.” These include promoting transparency, fighting corruption, a stronger recognition of basic social rights, and a promise to recognize Haitians abroad.

While highlighting the positives of the draft, the CEH statement also pointed out the limitations found within the text. They warned against strengthening presidential power, a lack of enforcing social rights, and a process carried out largely without any involvement from the public.

Bishops’ recommendations

In this contect, the Haitian bishops reiterated that the country’s constitution is not simply a legal text but a “social covenant”, which must be grounded in the historical, cultural, and social realities of the people. But, to do this well, they urged waiting for the appropriate time—which is not the present.

More than 3,000 people have died amid escalating gang violence in Haiti since the beginning of the year, according to the UN (AFP or licensors)

“Today’s urgent priorities,” they stressed, “are security, peace, and governance for the well-being of the people.” The new constitutional text should be one that focuses on a shared, common future for everyone at all levels of society.

Their letter does not end on a negative note, rather the bishops offered a word of encouragement: “There is still time to avoid the irreversible.” However, they highlighted that each day that people spend in silence or hesitating is a step back. “Too much blood has been shed. Too many families are shattered. Too many young people have lost hope,” the CEH lamented.

Bringing their letter to a close, the bishops expressed their sympathy for all the victims and asked for the intercession of Mary to “grant our people the graces of conversion, peace, and renewal.”