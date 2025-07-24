Catholic Music Awards announces 2025 finalists

The finalists for the Catholic Music Awards, often called the Catholic Grammys, have been announced and the winners will be announced at the Award Ceremony Sunday, 27 July, at the Auditorium Conciliazione, down the road from St. Peter's Square.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

The finalists for the Catholic Music Awards 2025, the so-called Grammys of Catholic music, have been announced, according to a press release from the organizers.

The CMAs are a major international event celebrating excellence in Catholic music in Spanish, English, Italian and Portuguese.

The award ceremony will be held on Sunday, July 27, 2025 at 7:00 PM.

The event will be held at the Auditorium Conciliazione at the Vatican and will be broadcast live on social networks for the faithful and fans around the world.

One can consult the list of finalists on the CMAs official website.

Encouraging art of music to serve the faith

Created to promote and encourage the art of music at the service of the faith, from an idea of the Fraternity and Fundación Ramón Pané headed by Cardinal Oscar Rodríguez Maradiaga and Brother Ricardo Grzona, the award, as explained in the press release, has been consolidated as a reference for artists and communities that promote Christian values through music, with an intercultural and multilingual vision.

This First Edition includes 19 categories covering various genres, styles and pastoral purposes, recognizing the artistic talent, technical quality and spiritual impact of the works in competition.

The categories include: Best Album; Best female singer; Best male singer; Best Unpublished Song; Best liturgical song; Best song of praise; Best evangelization song; Best Marian song; Best song for catechesis; Best parish choir; Best pop song; Best tropical song; Best group, band or duo; Best urban song; Best rock song; Best song in any language; Best production; Best sound engineering; and, Best music video.

The finalists, after a careful evaluation of the evangelical content, artistic value and technical professionalism, were selected by an international jury composed of experts from the world of music and pastoral care.

A press conference will be held at the Vatican on Saturday, July 26th at 11 AM, and will be followed by the award ceremony on Sunday evening at the Auditorium.