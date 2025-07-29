Catholic Music Awards 2025 celebrate faith, music, and unity

The first-ever Catholic Music Awards, or 'Catholic Grammys,' took place Sunday evening at Rome's Auditorium Conciliazione and the award ceremony marked a historic global event in the Catholic music world.

The so-called Grammys of Catholic music are a major international event celebrating excellence in Catholic music in Spanish, English, Italian and Portuguese.

The award ceremony, whose follow broadcast can be viewed here on the event's official website, was held at the Auditorium Conciliazione at 7pm and was broadcast live on social networks for the faithful and fans around the world.

The international gathering, which was requested by Cardinal Óscar Rodríguez Maradiaga and organized by the Ramón Pané Foundation and Fraternity, according to a press release from the organizer, was a true celebration of faith, beauty, and talent, bringing together the most outstanding Catholic artists.

In fact, even Pope Leo XIV, during his remarks following the midday Angelus address, greeted and blessed the CMA singers.

Catholic Music Awards 2025

Joyful ceremony full of faith

During the ceremony, Cardinal Rodríguez Maradiaga delivered a message in which he praised the organization and highlighted the essential role of music in evangelization. “Catholic music touches the heart and brings us closer to the love of Christ,” he affirmed.

The Cardinal also offered his blessing to all Catholic musicians around the world, encouraging them to continue sharing their gifts with joy and humility.

Subsequently, honorary recognitions for artistic legacy were awarded to: Andrea Boccelli, Maestro Alejandro Mejía Pereda; Monsignor Marco Frisina; Martín Valverde; and Matt Maher, who also performed a song in English.



The evening opened with a performance by the group Gen Verde and a wide variety of live performances followed. The musical performances were interspersed between the awards, creating an atmosphere of prayer, joy, and global communion.

Gratitude expressed by organizers

Brother Ricardo Grzona, Executive President of the Ramón Pané Foundation, expressed his gratitude to all participants, recongizing there had been over 1,400 song submissions from around the world, as well as to the techncial and creative teams.

The organizer also announced that Cardinal Óscar Rodríguez Maradiaga has requested this event to continue every two or three years, given the overwhelming positive response and global impact of this inaugural edition.

In a symbolic gesture, Cardinal Rodríguez Maradiaga presented a commemorative little statue to Pope Leo XIV, recalling that the Holy Father is an Augustinian and quoting Saint Augustine’s timeless wisdom: “He who sings prays twice.”

This historic celebration of Catholic music concluded with hearts lifted in gratitude and the firm conviction that the power of sacred music will continue to build bridges of faith and unity throughout the world.

The winners

One can discover the full list of award winners by language below.

