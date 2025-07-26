Caritas Europa reaffirms support for Ukraine amid ongoing war

Caritas Europa leaders visit Ukraine to reaffirm solidarity and call for sustained support amid escalating humanitarian needs and ongoing conflict.

By Linda Bordoni

As Ukraine continues to grapple with the ongoing consequences of war more than three years after the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, a delegation from Caritas Europa, led by its President, Msgr Michael Landau, visited the country to express solidarity, assess current needs, and renew support for the local Caritas network. The visit included stops in Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv, where representatives from 14 countries met with national and local Caritas offices and visited ongoing humanitarian projects.

In an interview with Vatican News, Tetiana Stawnychy, President of Caritas Ukraine and Vice-President of Caritas Europa, described the mission as a moment of encounter, encouragement, and planning.

“It was a solidarity visit together with many of our partners from all over Europe,” she said. “This encounter between the local and national Caritas in Ukraine and our partners from abroad has brought us a great deal of energy and encouragement.”

The timing of the visit was significant. “There was a rather large-scale attack the day before the meetings,” Stawnychy recalled. “Even during our meetings, there was an air alarm, so we moved into a shelter area and continued the work of exchange and scenario planning.”

During the visit, Caritas Europa representatives had the opportunity to observe the work of local teams providing shelter, psychosocial assistance, support for displaced persons, and services for children and elderly evacuees.

According to Caritas Europa’s official statement, these encounters revealed not only the scale of suffering but also the resilience of communities and the essential role of local humanitarian actors.

Emergency response and long-term projects

Stawnychy highlighted that the two national Caritas organisations—Caritas Ukraine and Caritas-Spes Ukraine—together form the largest nationally based humanitarian network in the country. Their work spans a broad spectrum of services, from emergency response and evacuations to longer-term projects aimed at integration and recovery.

“Our focus is on those most vulnerable,” she said. “That includes the elderly who are alone, families with members who have special needs, large families, and single mothers.”

She explained that in frontline areas, Caritas provides basic supplies, hygiene and water access, home repairs, and psychosocial support. Further from the front, the organisation supports displaced persons with housing, child-friendly spaces, and livelihood restoration.

Reflecting on the prolonged impact of the war, she noted the growing challenge of meeting evolving humanitarian needs.

“People are tired, but there’s a strong desire to continue living, to respond, to help one another, and to make a life,” she said.

Fundraising appeal

The Caritas network’s global fundraising appeal, launched at the start of the invasion, continues to play a critical role in sustaining operations.

“The number of people in need remains very high. The UN estimates about 13 million people in Ukraine will require humanitarian assistance in 2025,” Stawnychy noted. “The network is still assisting us as they are able, and we also engage in bilateral projects with Caritas members, institutional funding, and local fundraising despite the fragile state of Ukraine’s economy.”

In the statement, Fr. Vyacheslav Grynevych, Executive Director of Caritas-Spes Ukraine, highlighted the importance of international solidarity in this Jubilee Year.

“The solidarity we receive from the Caritas network is especially meaningful for us in Ukraine. We deeply feel the closeness of our many colleagues from across Europe. Their support and presence give us strength and remind us that we are not alone in these challenging times,” he said.

Concern for decline in international support

Msgr. Landau expressed concern over a decline in international support. “Caritas is facing great challenges in Ukraine. The need for help is huge and increasing. At the same time, many international donors, including those in Europe, are beginning to reduce their support. This is very worrying,” he said. “People in Ukraine still need our solidarity, perhaps now more than ever.”

Stawnychy echoed this concern and outlined the most pressing needs: “People evacuating from eastern Ukraine are extremely vulnerable—many are elderly or have mobility issues. There’s an ongoing need for assistance with evacuations, support for those under shelling, even if not on the frontline, and long-term housing solutions for those who have lost everything.”

It is hard to pick the most pressing need, she says:

She explained that housing was part of the social safety net in Ukraine. “Now we have millions without homes to return to. We need to help people find a place to live, get back to work, and ultimately exit from humanitarian aid into sustainability.”

Solidarity and the rebuilding of trust

Solidarity, she added, plays a vital role in sustaining humanitarian workers and those they serve. “War destroys the human face—it rips at relationships,” she said. “Solidarity is the opposite. It’s what brings healing. There’s something profound in that encounter between the one giving and the one receiving aid. It rebuilds a sense of trust in humanity.”

In conclusion, Stawnychy appealed to the international community:

“First, continue to pray for us. In 2022, we felt the strength of global prayer, and we ask that it not stop. Second, stay informed. And third, get involved—advocate for Ukraine, support the mission through Caritas or Church structures. Together, we can make a big difference.”

