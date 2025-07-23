Cardinal Zuppi and President of Jewish Community sign joint declaration against war in Gaza

Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, the Archbishop of Bologna, and the President of the Jewish Community of Bologna, Daniele De Paz, sign joint declaration against the war in Gaza, condemning massacres of innocent civilians, calling for peace, and rejecting anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and Christianophobia.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"No cause can justify the massacre of innocents."

The Archbishop of Bologna, Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, and the President of the Jewish Community of Bologna, Daniele De Paz, gave this powerful reminder in a joint statement they signed against war, according to the Italian news agency SIR on Tuesday.

Let military operations cease

“Everyone stop. Let the weapons fall silent, let the military operations in Gaza and the missile launches toward Israel cease," the Cardinal and the President of the Jewish Community wrote.

With this sentiment, they appealed, "Let the hostages be freed and the bodies returned. Let the hungry be fed and medical care be guaranteed to the wounded. Let humanitarian corridors be permitted. Let the occupation of land destined for others come to an end. Let us return to the path of dialogue, the only alternative to destruction.”

Condemnation of acts targeting defenseless civilians

Cardinal Zuppi and De Paz went on to condemn “every terrorist act that targets defenseless civilians” and reiterated that “no cause can justify the massacre of innocents. Too many children have died..."

They suggested that "justice for the Palestinian people, like security for the Israeli people, can only come through mutual recognition, respect for fundamental rights, and a willingness to talk to one another.”

Rejecting anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and Christianophobia

In the joint declaration, they expressed together, “We join the cry of wounded humanity, which does not want and must not become accustomed to the horror of violence," as they also called for, "no more war."

They said this is the cry "of both Palestinians and Israelis," and of "all those who continue to believe in peace, knowing that peace can come only through encounter and trust, which law can guarantee — despite everything.”

Finally, they called for the rejection of “all forms of antisemitism, Islamophobia, and Christianophobia” and urged “Italian and international institutions to show courage and clarity so they may open spaces for encounter and support all bold paths to peace," reassuring that "peace is always possible."