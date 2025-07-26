Thai Catholic Church expresses concern over border conflict with Cambodia

In an interview with the Italian Catholic news agency AgenSIR, the President of the Thai Bishops’ Conference expresses his concern over the conflict brewing at the border with Cambodia and calls for a culture of solidarity and fraternity.

By Vatican News

“The Thai Catholic Church views the current military tension along the border with profound concern”, Archbishop Francis Xavier Vira Arpondarattana of Bangkok and President of the Thai Catholic Bishops’ Conference told the Italian Catholic news agency AgenSir in an interview published July 26.

Tensions across the Thai and Cambodian border erupted on Thursday, July 24, in ongoing clashes that have resulted in at least 33 people dead and more than 168,000 displaced. The 800-kilometer frontier between the two countries has been disputed for decades, but past confrontations have been limited and brief

“The Church is fully aware that border disputes, although presented as mere territorial issues, are often exploited for political purposes”, Archbishop Arpondarattana explained in the interview. He said “these tensions may be manipulated to stoke nationalist sentiments”, distract the population “from domestic issues” and “serve the interests of specific political actors”. According to the Archbishop this places “short-term political opportunism” above the well-being of the population and hinders a peaceful, sustainable long-term resolution.

The importance of dialogue

He also said that the Church has often warned against “the dangers of extreme nationalism” and that border conflicts like this one stem from historical complexities and disagreements which need to be considered and understood in order to promote “genuine reconciliation and fair solutions” that lead to a more peaceful future.

The President of the Bishops’ Conference underlined that the Church “strongly supports dialogue, negotiation, and international mediation as pathways to lasting peace”.

He also said the Church is close to the ordinary people who live in the border areas. “They suffer displacement, loss of livelihoods, and constant threats of violence”, he said, emphasizing that “our faith calls us to recognise the inherent dignity of every human being, regardless of nationality or ethnicity”. “We must resist divisive ideologies and instead foster a culture of solidarity and genuine fraternity”, he continued.

“The Church unequivocally condemns all acts of violence against civilians”, Archbishop Arpondarattana said. “We reiterate that international humanitarian law must be respected, and that non-combatants – including women, children, and the elderly – must always be protected”.

The Church has been providing assistance on the ground

He also added that the Church has been providing essential items, humanitarian assistance and spiritual comfort to those affected through the Catholic Office for Emergency Relief and Refugees (COERR) of the Thai Bishops’ Conference. Churches across Thailand have also been holding special Masses, vigils and rosaries to pray for peace.

He also highlighted that the Thai Bishops’ Conference “maintains active and deeply fraternal ties” with the Catholic Church in Cambodia.