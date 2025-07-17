Bishops of Myanmar's war-torn regions: 'Let us not lose faith'

Three Bishops of war-torn Myanmar's hardest hit regions offer words of comfort and faith to their people, despite death, unrest and suffering.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"The Lord Jesus told us: 'Do not let your hearts be troubled. You have faith in God; have faith also in me!' (John 14:1)": This reminder of the Lord's comfort amid extreme suffering was offered by three Bishops of war-torn Myanmar to the faithful in a joint pastoral letter, sent to and reported by the Vatican's Fides agency.

The letter's signatories were Bishop John Mung-ngawn La Sam, M.F., of the diocese of Myitkyina; Bishop Raymond Sumlut Gam, of the Diocese of Banmaw; and Bishop Lucas Dau Ze Jeimphaung, SDB, of the Diocese of Lashio, who have all grown accustomed, due to fighting in their territories, to being forced to leave their homes and seek refuge elsewhere due to insecurity.

Amid the ongoing civil war, and in the wake of the horrific March 2025 earthquake that claimed over 3,000 lives, the three Bishops reflect that "over the past four years, the fighting has led to the destruction of lives, families, farms, and land, as well as the displacement of thousands of people to refugee camps." People are "worried about their safety and their children's education."

Moreover, they observe that their suffering was greatly exacerbated by the powerful earthquake that "once again shook central Myanmar, collapsing houses, and injuring and killing many people."

Yet, the Bishops of the Burmese dioceses of Myitkyina, Banmaw, and Lashio in north-central Myanmar, remind their faithful to take comfort in faith, and in particular, recall the Lord's words, 'Whoever wishes to come after me must deny himself, take up his cross, and follow me."

Despite the unrest and the suffering, the Bishops offer their faithful reassurance and comfort.

"No matter how difficult our situation may be, if we pray to God every day with faith and love," they write, "we will be able to endure all difficulties and become bearers of the Cross with Jesus Christ, receiving His grace of consolation and encouragement."

With this in mind, they urge the faithful to not become discouraged, but to "pray for a lasting peace and implore peace from God with all our heart, mind, and strength."

Finally, the Bishops conclude, "Let us pray, encourage, console, and help one another in this Holy Year, which, despite everything, is full of hope... May God bless you with physical, mental, and spiritual health and grant you His grace and the strength of the Holy Spirit."