Attackers demand ransom for kidnapped Nigerian seminarians

Armed criminals who attacked a seminary in Nigeria have contacted the Diocese of Auchi to demand ransom for three seminarians kidnapped during the raid.

By Christopher Wells

The Diocese of Auchi in southern Nigeria says the kidnappers who are holding three seminarians have made contact and demanded ransom for the students’ safe return.

The seminarians, ages 14-17, were taken by gunmen during an attack on the Immaculate Conception minor seminary in Ivhianokpodi, Nigeria, on Thursday, 10 July. A security guard, Christopher Aweneghieme, a member of the Civil Defense Corps assigned to the school, was killed during the attack.

The Bishop of Auchi, Gabriel Dunia, told the Vatican's Fides news agency, “The seminarians are still in the hands of their kidnappers,” who have been in contact with the diocese. “Negotiations are currently ongoing,” he said.

Bishop Dunia provided further details in a statement provided to the Catholic aid agency Aid to the Church in Need, saying the attackers are believed to be members of the Fulani ethnic group from northern Nigeria.

“They came in large numbers, and it was impossible to stop them,” the Bishop said. “We don’t know what they want, but we see a growing pattern of attacks directed against Christian communities and institutions.”

Bishop Dunia told ACN that the remaining seminarians had been moved to safer locations, where they are completing their end-of-the-year examinations. The students are not expected to return until security measures have been strengthened and a security fence is placed around the school.

Appeal for assistance

In his statement to ACN, the Bishop said the Church has appealed to Nigerian authorities for assistance. “We are asking the civilian government to come to the site,” he said. However, despite assurance from the government, “we haven’t seen any concrete action so far.”

He went on to appeal to “everyone, every person, to come to our aid: to pray for us, to make any effort, whatever it may be—material, spiritual, or human—that helps us contain insecurity,” adding, “Our local efforts are being overwhelmed.”

The Immaculate Conception seminary provides initial priestly formation to over 500 students. Last week’s attack was the second in less than a year: in October, gunmen stormed the chapel and kidnapped the rector, Father Thomas Oyode, who offered himself as a hostage in place of the seminarians. He was released after eleven days in captivity.

Fr. Thomas Oyode (Nigerian Catholics)