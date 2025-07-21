Archdiocese of Seoul sends over 1000 young people to the Jubilee in Rome

The Archdiocese of Seoul organizes a send-off event on Saturday, July 19, to prepare the 1078 young Korean Catholics who will be travelling to Rome to attend the Jubilee of Youth.

By Vatican News

On Saturday, July 19, the Archdiocese of Seoul organized a send-off event for the over 1000 young Catholics who will be travelling to Italy to attend the Jubilee of Youth, taking place in Rome from July 28 to August 3.

According to a press release on the Archdiocese’s website, the event took place in the aula magna of the Dongsung High School in the South Korean capital and featured moments of celebration and socializing amongst the participants and then a Mass. The liturgy was presided by Bishop Paul Kyung-sang Lee, Auxiliary Bishop of Seoul and general coordinator of the Local Organizing Committee of the Seoul World Youth Day, which will take place in 2027.

From July 28 to August 3, 1078 young Korean pilgrims will travel in 18 sub-groups across Assisi, Milan and Turin before converging in Rome for the main Jubilee events and to walk through the Holy Doors of the papal Basilicas. The itineraries will include stops to significant Catholic heritage sites across Italy for prayer, formation and social events.

The young Catholics at the send-off event

The send-off event

The July 19 send-off event began at 6:30 PM with group chants, supportive gestures and other activities designed to “build unity and prepare hearts for the journey ahead”, the Archdiocese’s statement said. The young Catholics also learned basic Italian phrases to help them navigate throughout their journey.

Then at 7:30 PM, Bishop Lee began the Mass, along with more than 60 concelebrating priests. In his homily, he reflected on the Gospel of Luke that recounts Jesus’ visit to Martha and Mary’s home. Bishop Lee urged the young pilgrims to “remember that the true purpose of this pilgrimage is to encounter the love of the Lord, who comes to serve us.”

During the Mass, the young Catholics also made a solemn pledge to love one another, give their best efforts, and be witnesses of hope throughout the journey.

The young Catholics at the send-off event

"Project 1004"

This pilgrimage initiative is called “Project 1004”, after the Korean word “cheon-sa” meaning both “angel” and the number 1004. It aims to spiritually prepare the young people for the Jubilee but also to form future leaders for the WYD in Seoul.

On July 31 at 10:00 AM, all the pilgrims will gather at the Basilica of San Crisogono in Rome for a Mass that will be celebrated by Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung, Archbishop Emeritus of Seoul, and titular cardinal of this Basilica. The homily will be delivered by Bishop Paul Kyung-sang Lee.