Angolan bishops appeal for restraint amid wave of vandalism in Luanda

The bishops of the Episcopal Conference of Angola and São Tomé (CEAST) are following with concern the wave of vandalism in the Angolan capital, which has already resulted in five deaths and more than 1,000 arrests.

By Vatican News

Five people have lost their lives and more than 1,200 have been arrested following acts of vandalism, rioting, and looting of commercial establishments in demonstrations in the Angolan capital, Luanda.

Shops have been looted and banks and private vehicles have been damaged in what began as a three-day strike by taxi drivers against rising petrol prices.

The demonstrations have escalated into one of the most widespread and disruptive waves of protest the country has seen in recent years.

File photo of Archbishop Dom Josè Manuel Imbamba

The Archbishop of Saurimo and President of CEAST, Dom José Manuel Imbamba, stated that despite the levels of poverty and hardship in the country, actions involving vandalism and disorder, which compromise the social well-being of families and both public and private property, cannot be applauded at any level. He called for ongoing dialogue.