Ukrainian sister on meeting the Pope: ‘Prayer and faith help us not give up'

Ahead of her order’s General Chapter, Sr. Emanujila Vishka, OSBM, recounts her experience meeting Pope Leo XIV and the ongoing aid her congregation provides to those in need in Ukraine.

By Grace Lathrop

Pope Leo XIV met with participants in the General Chapters of four religious congregations and shared show his support for their great works while also engaging in a moment of spiritual renewal through his blessing on June 30.

The Daughters of Divine Charity, the Sisters of the Order of Saint Basil the Great, the Sisters of the Augustinian Congregation "Hermanas del Amparo," and the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Hearts gathered in the Vatican for their private audience with the Pope.

Pope Leo’s address

In his message, the Pope expressed his gratitude for the sisters’ fidelity to the Church and encouraged them in renewing their love for Christ. The sisters, despite coming from different congregations, all share a spiritual heritage inspired by select saints, such as Augustine, Basil and Francis.

These saints are more than just spiritual figures for the sisters. They serve as inspiration to serve the most vulnerable in times of need, like children and orphans, migrants, the elderly, and the poor.

For Sister Emanujila Vishka, OSBM, who works in the general administration for the Sisters of the Order of Saint Basil the Great, getting the chance to meet Pope Leo was a moment she will never forget. “It was a really wonderful experience,” she explained, because “we came there to ask for a blessing for this chapter.”

Building bridges of hope in Ukraine and the world

Originally from Ukraine, Sister Emanujila explained in an interview with Vatican News that the Pope was “very grateful for the service of the sisters for sowing the seeds of goodness among the people, for reaching the most poor.”

The theme of her congregation’s General Chapter is “building bridges of hope.” In the midst of the war in Ukraine, this theme is especially important. Sister Emanujila and the rest of her congregation have set out to develop strategies to give hope to others and build bridges among other nations. She says that the theme “is something that we need for the people of Ukraine and all over the world.”

The Church’s impact on Ukraine

Around 40% of her order currently live in Ukraine and are focused on serving those in need. For example, the sisters opened an orphanage for children who have lost their parents due to the violence, offering them care and hospitality. Some work in education, healthcare, and wherever they are needed to best serve those affected by the war.

Sister Emanujila explained how difficult for her to “see the light at the end of the tunnel” regarding the violence in Ukraine as people are being killed almost every night from intense bombings.

However, she described Ukrainians as resilient, and through faith and God, she believes that “the good will win.”

Sr. Emanujila shared how important it is to remember Ukraine in prayer as Pope Leo XIV continues to do. She explained that “prayer and faith are what allows us not to give up.”