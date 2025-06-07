Catholic religious sister receives top anti-human trafficking award in Thailand

Sr. Marie-Agnes Suwanna Buasap is a member of the Talitha Kum anti-human trafficking network. Photo: Sr. Marie-Agnes S. Buasap, SPC

A Thai Catholic religious sister, known for her groundbreaking grassroots initiatives to combat human trafficking, has received national recognition for her work with vulnerable communities in Thailand's remote northern regions.

By Chainarong Monthienvichienchai, LiCAS News

Sr. Marie-Agnes Suwanna Buasap of the Sisters of St. Paul de Chartres was honored by Thailand’s Ministry of Social Development and Human Security during a ceremony in Bangkok on June 5, marked as National Anti-Human Trafficking Day.

The award commends her “courageous, creative, and sustained” efforts in addressing trafficking, particularly among women and children living in high-risk areas.

The event gathered representatives from faith-based and secular groups across Thailand working to fight human trafficking.

Among the honorees was Stella Maris, the seafarers’ ministry of the Chanthaburi Diocese, which collaborates with maritime networks and local officials to rescue and support trafficked fishers and seafarers.

Sr. Marie-Agnes Suwanna Buasap receives a national award for her anti-human trafficking work during a ceremony in Bangkok. Photo courtesy: Sr. Marie-Agnes S. Buasap, SPC

In an interview with LiCAS News, Sr. Marie-Agnes underlined the need to reach society’s most vulnerable with hope and concrete action—especially during the Catholic Church’s Jubilee Year 2025.

“This Jubilee Year, we are called to be Pilgrims of Hope—bringing hope to those living on the margins, especially young women at risk of exploitation,” she said. “To fight trafficking, we must become deeply integrated in the communities we serve. Building trust is essential.”

Her anti-trafficking approach is rooted in education, empowerment, and community-based leadership. Her initiatives include:

- Training 3,182 teachers across 35 schools to deliver anti-trafficking education, reaching more than 60,000 students.

- Supporting youth-led awareness campaigns in northern border regions.

- Establishing Talitha Kum Kids networks in schools to build long-term advocacy.

- Launching livelihood programs for women in three northern villages, including the production of chili-based products to increase family income.

- Deploying 40 Talitha Kum volunteers to lead workshops for more than 800 women, focusing on awareness, skills development, and community resilience.

The Talitha Kum movement—named after Jesus’ words in the Gospel of Mark, “Maiden, I say to you, arise”—is a global network of women religious fighting human trafficking. Founded in 2009 by the International Union of Superiors General, the network is active in over 90 countries.

Sr. Marie-Agnes acknowledged the support of her congregation and the wider Church in sustaining the mission. “This work is never done alone,” she said. “It’s the fruit of shared commitment, faith, and compassion.”

Her efforts come amid a global slowdown in anti-trafficking enforcement. The United Nations reported that in 2020, trafficking-related crime detection fell by 11%, while convictions dropped by 27%—a decline most visible in developing nations.

Sr. Marie-Agnes’s national award stands as a testament to the power of faith-driven grassroots action in confronting one of the world’s most persistent human rights challenges.

