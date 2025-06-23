Church in Seoul urges end to hostility, marks progress in inter-Korean relations

Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick delivers the homily during the “Day of Prayer for the Reconciliation and Unity of the Korean People” Mass at Myeongdong Cathedral. Photo: Catholic Archdiocese of Seoul

The Archdiocese of Seoul has reaffirmed its commitment to peace on the Korean Peninsula during a special Mass and academic symposium held on June 22, marking three decades of its Reconciliation Committee.

More than a thousand faithful gathered at the Myeongdong Cathedral for the annual “Day of Prayer for the Reconciliation and Unity of the Korean People,” an observance held by the Korean Church on the Sunday nearest June 25—the anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War.

In his homily, Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of Seoul said the prolonged division between North and South Korea has fueled hostility and estrangement.

“North and South have lived divided for over 80 years, nurturing hatred and animosity amid constant tension and confrontation,” he said.

“In the South, indifference is growing, with people asking, ‘Why should we concern ourselves with the North?’ But we are one Korean people,” the prelate added.

The Archbishop called on Catholics to take the first step toward reconciliation, citing the example of Jesus. “To overcome conflict and division, we must be the ones to reach out first, just as Jesus told us, ‘You give them something to eat,’” he said.

Archbishop Chung pointed to a recent development in inter-Korean relations, highlighting the mutual suspension of loudspeaker broadcasts along the border.

He described the move as a modest yet significant step that helped ease long-standing tensions and created space for reimagining future ties between the two Koreas.

He urged the faithful to begin the work of peace by abandoning animosity. He said peace on the Korean Peninsula and a new relationship between North and South “must begin by laying down hostility and hatred.”

Later in the day, the Archdiocese held a symposium at the Myeongdong Cathedral Spirituality Center to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Reconciliation Committee, which was established in 1995 by the late Cardinal Stephen Kim Sou-hwan.

The committee’s work is grounded in prayer, education, and outreach, with a mission to heal division and promote unity.

Fr. Soo-Yong Jung, vice-chair of the Reconciliation Committee, emphasized the committee’s consistent efforts to promote unity amid fluctuating inter-Korean relations.

Rooted in the message of the Gospel, the committee has remained steadfast over the past three decades, working to overcome division and foster peace on the Korean Peninsula despite ongoing political challenges.

He also underscored the global relevance of Korea’s peace-building efforts, noting the country’s unique position as a nation still divided by Cold War-era tensions.

Amid ongoing conflicts in places like Ukraine and the Middle East, he stressed the importance of Korea setting an example in laying the groundwork for reconciliation.

He expressed hope that, ahead of the 2027 World Youth Day in Seoul, young people would lead concrete initiatives and dialogues to advance the cause of peace.

