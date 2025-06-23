Sisters of Mary uplift Tanzania’s disadvantaged youth

Sisters of Mary enjoying meals with students of Kisarawe Girls School, who were denied education due to poverty

In Tanzania, where financial hardship keeps many children and young people out of school, the Sisters of Mary are working to break the cycle by providing free, high-quality education and vocational training to secure a better future.

By Sarah Pelaji

Although Tanzania is the second largest economy in East Africa, it is still a low-income country, and many of its citizens face daily economic hardships. For many ordinary families, accessing a holistic education is above their means.

The Sisters of Mary, an international religious congregation founded by Monsignor Aloysius Schwartz in 1964, known for their commitment to disadvantaged children worldwide, have taken on the mission of working with some of Tanzania's vulnerable children.

The Sisters of Mary are committed to providing learners with quality education and opportunities that prepare them for real-life challenges in the future.

In 2019, the Sisters of Mary launched a school for girls mostly from impoverished families in Kisarawe, within the Archdiocese of Dar es Salaam.

Initially offering basic education, the school expanded in 2024 to include Advanced Level education (Forms 5 and 6). Currently, there are 1,029 students enrolled at this institution.

The Sisters of St. Mary launched vocational training at Kiluvya for young women who drop out of school for various reasons

The girls receive a comprehensive education aligned with government standards, including academic subjects.

The school is a nurturing environment that allows the girl-child to experience a normal childhood—making friends, playing sports, and exploring new hobbies—while also gaining practical skills for future employment.

Kiluvya Nursery and Training Center

In 2022, the Sisters of Mary opened Kiluvya Nursery and Training Centre, which provides Montessori-style nursery care for 90 young children and certified vocational training for 110 young women who drop out of school for various reasons.

This facility aims to empower young women and prepare young children for future schooling.

The Sisters of Mary opened Kiluvya Nursery, which provides Montessori-style nursery care for children

The Dodoma Boys town

In March 2025, the Sisters celebrated the inauguration of a new dormitory and gymnasium at Dodoma Boys Town, which cares for boys from poor backgrounds.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including Tanzania's Minister of Education; Archbishop Beatus Kinyaiya, Archbishop of Dodoma; Cardinal Protase Rugambwa, Archbishop of Tabora; and a representative of the country's Vice President.

Sisters' dormitory and gymnasium at Dodoma Boys Town, which cares for boys from families facing hardship

The school offers both quality academic and vocational training. It has a computer lab and bakery, equipping students with skills in technology and bread-making. The goal is to prepare them for decent employment opportunities upon graduation.

Young boys receive free education at Dodoma Boys town

Collaboration and outreach

The Sisters of Mary work closely with the Tanzanian Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology, receiving full support to expand educational access. Their programs currently serve 1,583 children and young women across Tanzania.

One of the school administrators of the girls' school at Kisarawe, Sister Merry Jane Talines, emphasizes the importance of girls' education as a means of empowerment.

A student shows off her books at St. Mary School in Kisarawe Girls town

She explained that in traditional societies like Tanzania, women still face restrictions and are conditioned for domestic roles and even early marriage. Educating girls is vital to enable them to participate fully in society, earn an income, and lift their families out of poverty.

She also highlighted that the sisters are committed to providing quality education and vocational training. They aim to break the cycle of poverty by equipping learners with skills that lead to employment and improved living standards.

For the Sisters of Mary, the involvement of parents is key. They facilitate annual parent visits, fostering family reunification and community involvement.

Their comprehensive approach addresses education and essential needs like food, clothing, and supplies, ensuring children can thrive.

One young girl received a visit from the Sisters of Mary at her home and now receives a high-quality, free education at Kisarawe Girls Town