Zimbabwe: Poor Clare Sisters offer contemplative prayer as comfort to many

Though cloistered and largely unseen, the Poor Clare Sisters in Zimbabwe quietly shape the lives of those around them through hours of contemplative prayer.

By Sr. Mufaro Chakuinga, LCBL

In a world wounded by violence, misunderstandings, and injustice, the Congregation of Poor Clare Sisters in Zimbabwe is making a significant difference in the lives of many.

Living a hidden life of contemplative prayer, they nonetheless have a profound impact on the people of Zimbabwe.

A ministry of prayer

The Poor Clare Sisters are a congregation of religious women founded by St. Clare in 1212. In Zimbabwe, the monastery of St. Clare was established in 1985 by missionaries from Spain.

The sisters dedicate themselves to perpetual adoration, praying for hours on their knees each day. They receive intentions from people seeking solace, guidance, and healing and pray tirelessly for their needs.

This prayer ministry has become a lifeline for many, offering comfort and hope in times of distress.

The Poor Clare Sisters’ contribution to Zimbabwean society is multifaceted. Through prayer and spiritual counsel, they help many deepen their relationship with God. Their prayers offer comfort to those facing challenges like unemployment, human trafficking, and substance abuse. The Poor Clares intercede on behalf of those in need, providing a sense of hope and reassurance.

Unsung heroes

Though the Poor Clare Sisters may not be widely recognized due to their cloistered life, their service speaks volumes. They make the poor 'rich'—not with money, but with the spiritual wealth of prayer. Their selfless devotion to prayer and contemplation is a witness to the power of faith and its impact on society.

Sr. Agnes Mupunga, former Mother Abbess of the Poor Clare Sisters in Waterfalls, Harare, Zimbabwe, highlighted the roots of their receiving prayer intentions from various residents.

"This tradition began with St. Clare herself, who prayed over the sick and brought healing to many," said Sr. Mupunga.

Despite their contemplative lifestyle, the sisters remain engaged with the world through prayer, with their mission centered on interceding for the Church and the global community. Their doors remain open to all who seek their prayerful support.

A message of hope

In a world filled with challenges and uncertainties, the Poor Clare Sisters of Waterfalls offer a message of hope. Their dedication to prayer and contemplation reminds the world that there is always a source of comfort and strength, even amid turmoil.

Dominic Anderson Beharry, a parishioner from Uganda Martyrs Mufakose, Harare, shared his testimony of the Poor Clare Sisters' impact on his life.

"My late wife was diagnosed with cancer and needed USD 700 every Tuesday for chemotherapy, which I couldn't afford," he said. "I visited the Poor Clare Sisters who prayed with and comforted me. It is still a mystery that from then on, my wife never missed a session of chemotherapy."

As Pope Leo XIV remind us: "Our world, wounded by war, violence, and injustice, needs to hear the Gospel message of God's love." The Poor Clare Sisters in Waterfalls are quietly living out that message.