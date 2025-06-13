Sisters serving migrants and refugees at Ghana's border

Sr. Mary Ntenye, SMMC, and Sr. Comfort Ashinyo, SMMC, visiting migrants and refugees learning hairdressing at Aflao, Ghana

As West African migration routes shift, Sisters of Mary Mother of the Church (SMMC) are delivering frontline support to displaced communities in the Aflao Ghetto, one of the most overburdened informal settlements in Ghana.

By Sr. Agnes Mercy Nyatsoe, SMMC

Sr. Mary-Consolata Serwah Ntenye's journey began with a calling to serve the marginalized and vulnerable. It brought her to Aflao, a border town in southern Ghana and a key entry point for migrants and refugees. There, the Sisters of Mary Mother of the Church (SMMC) launched the Migrants and Refugees Outreach Program.

Located near the Togo-Ghana border, Aflao hosts a growing number of refugees from countries including Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, and Togo. The Aflao Ghetto has become both a place of refuge and hardship, marked by limited access to healthcare, education, and basic services.

The SMMC program addresses these needs with practical support. As coordinator, Sr. Mary-Consolata has led initiatives focusing on healthcare, education, and livelihoods for displaced people.

Healthcare access is a key priority

"Many refugees and migrants lack medical care, a problem worsened by unstable living conditions," she said.

She works with local clinics and volunteers to provide free consultations, essential medications, and education on preventive health and early childhood care.

Education as empowerment

Sr. Mary-Consolata has helped establish learning programs for children, adolescents, and adults in refugee and migrant communities. These aim to prepare children for formal education and equip adults with employable skills.

She also collaborates with local schools to ensure refugee children are not excluded from the education system.

Members of the SMMC Migrants and Refugees Ministry visiting children enrolled in local schools

A voice for human rights

Beyond services, the program advocates for the rights of migrants and refugees. Sr. Mary-Consolata speaks out against exploitation, discrimination, and denial of legal protections.

Her work highlights the challenges displaced people face and the protections they are entitled to under international law.

The initiative also receives support from the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, which provides funding for work with marginalized populations.

Community cohesion

The program promotes unity between refugees, migrants, and the local Ghanaian community. Dialogue and joint projects aim to reduce tension and build social cohesion.

Sr. Mary-Consolata's efforts focus on sustainable development, helping individuals become self-reliant and participate actively in society.

Sr. Mary Consolata Ntenye, the coordinator of the SMMC Migrants and Refugees Ministry

Challenges ahead

Despite progress, the program faces constraints. "The growing number of refugees and migrants has strained resources," Sr. Mary-Consolata said.

Limited funding, poor infrastructure, and instability in the region complicate efforts. Still, she remains committed to expanding the outreach and finding new ways to respond to the needs on the ground.