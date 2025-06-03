Polish religious sisters organize lay faithful to pray for priests

Sister Daria Tyborska in the parish where she spoke about the Bethany Mission to Support Priests

For 26 years, the Bethany Mission to Support Priests has united lay people and clergy to pray together for priests. Sr. Daria Tyborska says the initiative reminds the faithful that their job is to pray for priests, not just complain about them or focus on their mistakes.

By Karol Darmoros

The Bethany Mission to Support Priests was established on 4 February 1999 on the initiative of Sister Gabriela Bassista, who listened to the joys and worries of priests and responded to them with prayer.

The first moment of Adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament dedicated to them took place in Poland and consisted of a community of eight people, who committed to praying for a specific priest for the rest of their life.

Today, the mission has more than 8,800 members and is guided by the Congregation of the Sisters of the Bethany Family, whose priestly charism comes from its founder, Servant of God Fr Józef Małysiak, SDS.

“The charism of the Bethany Sisters is based on supporting priests through prayer and help with pastoral work”, explained Sr. Daria Tyborska.

Responsibility for the Church

The Bethany Mission seeks to draw attention to the need for change in the approach to responsibility for the Church.

“We have gotten used to the fact that it’s the domain of priests and clergy, and that laypeople are less involved. Fortunately, this mindset is already changing, and it is changing in and through our prayer,” observed Sr. Tyborska.

The Bethany Mission thus shows that the faithful sustain priests in their holiness and vocation. “Just as priests are responsible for us, we as the faithful are responsible for our priests,” she added.

Community of prayer for priests

The Bethany Mission to support priests brings together laypeople, friends of priests, their families, people of goodwill, and the clergy.

“Yes, priests pray for each other; even the bishops and people of consecrated life pray,” Sr. Tyborska stressed.

The initiative sees each member entrusted with a priest, for whom he or she should pray, becoming his “shadow,” sustaining him discreetly with prayers to the Holy Spirit and to the Mother of God.

Participants receive a membership card, the Bethany Mission prayer book and a picture of the priest for whom they have chosen to pray.

Why is it worth praying for priests?

Sr. Tyborska highlighted the need to pray for priests because of the current situation.

“As believers, we have somewhat forgotten about it, we have shaken off the responsibility of the Church, placing this idealistic yoke on priests,” she said, citing St. John Mary Vianney, the parish priest of Ars, who said, “We have the priests we get with prayer.”

The sister of Bethany believes that, although the media often highlights priests’ shortcomings, the faithful should not justify themselves with those messages to stop supporting the clergy.

“We have allowed ourselves to think: do we really need this priesthood in the Church? And this is already a terrible way to doubt Christ’s presence in the sacraments and in the Church,” said Sr. Tyborska. “Today, God calls us yet again to discover that the priesthood is holy beyond all which is weak and frail and that it is relevant, that his mercy is relevant.”

Various forms of support

The Bethany Mission to support priests offers many initiatives that fulfil its main charism.

“Prayer intentions for priests” is an online book to which the faithful and priests themselves send prayer requests, which the sisters then offer up before the Blessed Sacrament.

The Office of Intentions of the Missal allows people to order Masses for priests, whether alive or dead.

“Priesthood Sundays” are parish meetings where the sisters bear witness by praying for priests, showing the beauty of their ministry.

The prayer groups of the Bethany Mission to Support Priests organize Adoration on the first Thursday of the month, along with the “emergency SMS for priests” service, which allows priests to request prayers through text messages.