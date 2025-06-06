Pope's former diocese of Chiclayo, Peru, renews his charity projects
By Vatican News
Thousands of vulnerable families in the Lambayeque department of Peru will benefit from five charity projects founded between 2014 and 2023 by the then-Bishop of Chiclayo, Bishop Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV.
Following the Pope’s election, the Peruvian diocese has given new momentum to these initiatives.
The continuation of these educational, health, entrepreneurial, and environmental programs has been ensured through agreements between the Lambayeque Chamber of Commerce and Production, the Committee for Social Responsibility, the organisation Voices of Help, and various local parishes—key players in the human development in Peru's northern coastal region.
The “Papaleta”: An ice cream in the shape of the Pope
One charity project has drawn special attention: a surprising white chocolate popsicle shaped like the Pope, cleverly named Papaleta, a play on the words "Papa" (Pope) and paleta (Spanish for popsicle).
Its sales will support the education of children in the Santa Ana area, located in the district of José Leonardo Ortiz. Twenty percent of the proceeds will go toward opening a new space at the San Juan Apóstol parish. This venue will offer reading materials, educational support sessions, recreational activities, and promote reading among children.
Food and oxygen: Meeting essential needs
Another project aims to support five parish soup kitchens that serve 800 people who otherwise struggle to access quality food. Food, medicine, clothing, and basic necessities will be provided by 25 companies affiliated with the Lambayeque Chamber of Commerce and distributed through the parishes of María Reyna de los Sacerdotes, Divina Misericordia, San Martín de Tours, Santa María del Camino, and the community center Ustedes denles de comer (“You give them something to eat”).
A third initiative involves the reactivation of an oxygen therapy foundation in the district of Mochumí. This facility, originally established by Bishop Prevost during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be maintained through a fundraising campaign. The goal is to keep this modern facility operational to serve people in the province who rely on oxygen therapy.
Entrepreneurship and environmental care
Small and medium-sized businesses will also receive support under this new agreement. The German Development Cooperation will set up a hub providing tools and enhancing the skills of individuals with innovative entrepreneurial ideas.
The final project focuses on beautifying and protecting Chiclayo’s urban environment. The initiative aims to increase the number of trees in the city and improve solid waste management. The Rotary Club and Señor de Sipán University will lead this effort, raising funds for purchasing trees and a waste collection vehicle, as well as launching environmental education campaigns.
These initiatives highlight a powerful legacy of social and pastoral care, now reenergized under the spiritual influence of Pope Leo XIV, bringing renewed hope to thousands in northern Peru.
